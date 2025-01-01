Man Leaves Roommate Locked Out 'in the Cold' After He Forgets His Keys for the Fourth Time

A frustrated man posted on Reddit about his roommate's "lazy" actions, including not cleaning his dishes, folding his laundry, or remembering his keys

One man has had enough of his longtime roommate's antics.

The man shared his story in a Monday, Dec. 30 Reddit post titled, "Left my roommate out in the cold."

Noting that he has lived with his friend for seven years, the poster called his roommate a "nice enough guy" but added that his recent behavior has become "more and more lazy."

"We have a dishwasher, but he'll leave his used dishes out for days," the Redditor writes. "He never cleans, he has long hair that he leaves in the shower drain, and he expects me to do the laundry. You can imagine I'm getting pretty fed up with his behavior, and I've asked him to at least clean up after himself, but he always forgets after a few days."

But the poster's biggest pet peeve with his roommate is the man's tendency to forget his keys, leading him to call the poster to let him into their shared apartment.

"Of all the things he does, this is the most annoying," the man explains, "because I have to drop what I'm doing just to go help him."

The poster said that after his roommate forgot his keys for a third time, he suggested the roommate make a spare key to hide in the shed. The Redditor also warned his roommate he wouldn't drop what he was doing to let him in the next time he left his keys behind.

"He said he would," the Redditor says. "But lo and behold, he never did."

Unfortunately for the roommate, he forgot his keys for the fourth time on a "cold and rainy day."

"I told him again that I was done dropping everything for him, but I'd come home once I was done with my shopping," the poster writes. "Just to be extra petty I went into a few extra stores and really took my time deciding on what to buy. When I got home, he was sitting in the shed, mostly dry but very cold. He never bought an extra key, but he never again forgot his own after that."

Most people in the comments section agreed with the poster's decision, and some even criticized him for not taking it further.

"Pro tip: you don't need to answer your phone," one commenter wrote. "Call or message people back at a time of your convenience. I wouldn't have answered the phone to this guy the first time around. He could have learned his lesson a lot sooner."

Many commenters were perplexed that the man did his roommate's laundry regularly.

"Don't enable him in any way anymore," another commenter wrote. "Put his dirty dishes on his bed. Pile his dirty clothes on his floor in his doorway. You're not his keeper."

