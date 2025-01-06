Man uses rude driver's license plate to play the lottery, wins $500,000

A Maryland man bought 10 Pick 5 tickets bearing numbers he memorized from a rude driver's license plate and scored a $500,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used the license plate number from a car that cut him off in traffic to play the lottery and won a $500,000 prize.

The Glen Burnie man told Maryland Lottery officials he was driving on the highway recently when a rude driver cut him off, causing him to make a mental note of the other vehicle's license plate.

The man ended up visiting Doc's F&B Liquors in Glen Burnie later in the day and decided to use the license plate numbers for his Pick 5 tickets.

He bought 10 identical tickets for the drawing.

"I figure if you're going to play, you should play big," the player said.

He found his traffic troubles paid off when each ticket earned him a $50,000 prize -- a total prize of $500,000.

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying bills and making investments.