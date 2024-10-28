Man Wins 2nd Lottery Prize in 9 Years, and Plans to Keep Playing: 'One Step Closer to Retirement'

"I believe there are more big wins in store for me,” Marc Finkbiner told Michigan lottery officials

Michigan Lottery Marc Finkbiner Wins $148,443 Club Keno The Jack Prize from the Michigan Lottery

A Michigan man is seeing double after he won his second lottery prize in less than a decade.

Marc Finkbiner, 66, recently won a $148,443 prize playing Club Keno — and in 2015, he won $29,048 playing the same game, according to Michigan Lottery officials.

“I was at Hot Shots Tavern with my wife playing Club Keno, and I won $3 on one ticket, so I reinvested my winnings and purchased another one,” Finkbiner told officials of his latest victory.

“I was watching the drawings and saw that all eight of my The Jack numbers were drawn and when the jackpot reset to $10,000, I knew I really won!" he added. "When I showed my wife the ticket and told her I’d just won $148,443 she was amazed!"



Finkbiner’s winning numbers were 05-19-29-32-46-59-78-80, per lottery officials.

Although he’s already a two-time winner, Finkbiner told lottery officials that they haven't seen the last of him.

"I am thrilled that I won again," he said. "Even though I’ve already won twice, I plan to keep playing because I believe there are more big wins in store for me."

As for what he plans on using his latest winnings for, Finkbiner told lottery officials that he plans on setting the money aside for the future.

He quipped, "Winning this prize puts me one step closer to retirement."

