Man's Wife and Kids Are Skipping His Brother's Wedding Because of Scheduling Conflicts. Now, His Parents Are 'Furious'

A man has been called "selfish" after deciding to attend his brother's wedding without his wife and children.

He took to Reddit’s “Am I the A------” forum on Sunday, Jan. 12 to detail his situation, noting that he and his wife currently have three children under the age of 10. He explained that his brother has lived “halfway across the country or further” his children’s entire lives, and so they typically only see him on the “occasional holiday.”

“When he got married the first time, my wife had just had our first child only three months prior and so we decided that she would stay home while I traveled to attend as his best man,” the man wrote.

He revealed that his brother got his first marriage annulled “less than a year ago,” after 10 years of marriage, and has since proposed to someone new.

“The engagement came as a surprise to the whole family and the date was quickly set,” the Redditor wrote, adding, “Getting to the wedding would require air travel and multiple hotel nights, my kids missing two days of school, and my daughter missing her dance recital.”

Due to the conflicts and cost, he ultimately told his brother that he would be “the only one attending” from his nuclear family.

However, the news did not go over well with his relatives.

“Both [my brother] and my parents are furious with me, telling me that I’m being selfish and I should be ashamed of not supporting him and 'not letting my family celebrate with him,'" the man said.

The man revealed his parents have since offered to help cover some of the costs associated with the trip in an effort to ensure that his wife and children can all attend.

“I thanked them but declined because of the other scheduling issues,” he said.

“I love and want to support my brother but my wife and I just don’t feel it makes sense for us all to try and go,” he continued, before asking the Reddit community if he was being the “a—---” in the scenario.

Responses to the post were divided, with some people wholeheartedly coming to the man’s defense.

NTA [not the a------],” wrote one user. “You have a family and the dates don’t work for you. Your family has forgotten that an invitation is not a summons,” they added.

“NTA. The kids need routine, and I'm sure the dance recital is super important to your daughter,” wrote another.

Others, however, argued that the man didn't make enough of an effort to compromise.

“I mean, missing 2 days of school isn't a big deal..missing the yearly dance recital IS,” wrote one commenter. “If I were OP [original poster] I would have offered to bring the other two kids with me, then his wife and daughter can have some fun time together, and not miss her recital. And OP can have a fun experience with his other two kiddos at the wedding,” they added.



