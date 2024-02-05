How Many Grammy Awards Has Taylor Swift Now Won?

Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s name is almost as synonymous as Beyoncé’s is with the Grammys (more on the latter here).

At the 2024 Grammy Awards last night, Swift won the Album of the Year award for Midnights, making it her fourth gong in the category from the awarding body.

Swift won her first Grammy award at 20 years old, for her second album, Fearless, and has since gone on to win the same title for 1989 and Folklore.

Here, we look back at Taylor Swift's biggest Grammy moments.

Getty Images

How many Grammys does Taylor Swift have?



Swift has been nominated for 52 Grammys, and won 14 in total. She made her Grammy performance debut at the 51st GRAMMY Awards in 2009 when she performed 'Fifteen' with Miley Cyrus (who won her first Grammy at the 2024 Grammy Awards).

When was Taylor Swift first nominated for a Grammy?

The singer received her first nomination in 2008 for Best New Artist, but she had to wait two more years until she took the gong home for Best Country Song for ‘White Horse’. She also won Best Country Album for Fearless, Best Female Country Vocal Performance for ‘White Horse’ and Album of the Year for Fearless.

Getty Images

The accolades made her the youngest person in Grammy Award history to receive the Album of the Year award, aged just 20.

What is Taylor Swift’s most famous Grammys speech?

There have been many (clearly give her numerous wins), but Swifties will never forget the 2015 ceremony when she won three of seven Grammys she was nominated for at the show, including ‘Bad Blood’, Best Pop Vocal Album for 1989, and Album of the Year, for 1989.

ROBYN BECK - Getty Images

During her acceptance speech for the latter, which made her the first woman to win the Grammy for Album of the Year twice for solo recordings, she said of success:

‘There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame. But if you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going, you will know it was you and the people who love you who put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.’

Story continues

What happened at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Swift became the first performer to win the prize for album of the year four times. Prior to the show, she was tied with three Best Album wins with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra.

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

Celine Dion presented swift with the award, despite her recent health fears. During the ceremony, Swift surprised fans with news of her latest album, due to be released on April 19. Find out more about Swift's new album here.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like