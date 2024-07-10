Maria Sharapova: “Being true to who you are is one of the best gifts we can give ourselves”

This Wimbledon marks a very special milestone for Maria Sharapova – it is 20 years since she won the tournament, when she was just 17 years old. Her time in SW19 now looks very different to those in the years gone by – rather than dealing with the pressure of playing on court, the retired player has been enjoying the sport from the sidelines and creating something of a fashion show in her custom Burberry looks.

“It has been very special to be here,” she tells me. “There is such great energy in London and being a small part of Wimbledon history always makes it have that extra significance, especially when we are marking such a big moment in my career. It’s been really nice to reflect on that.”

Sharapova announced her retirement from the sport in 2020 and has since gone on to start a new chapter in her life, one which is focussed on building her foundation, working with some inspiring brands and raising her son. “Being able to embrace both the challenges and the beauty of being a mother has been amazing, so I am really enjoying where I am at right now.”

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

It is also special to be able to see where tennis is in 2024, she says. “I am really proud to see where the sport is now, from where I started, to see how it transcends through culture, through fashion and art, it now brings together so many people from different walks of life – and to have played a small part in this, makes me feel great.”

The relationship between tennis and fashion has never been stronger. Whether it's because of Challengers or what is happening on the court, or both, the fashion world right now is obsessed with all things #tenniscore. From pleated mini skirts and sporty dresses to tennis bracelets and all-white looks, we can't get enough.

“I am absolutely seeing that everywhere – I love it because it’s all about the heritage of the sport. When you think back to the wooden rackets and the all-white ensembles, there is something just so classic about that so I can see why it appeals now.”

When it comes to her most memorable on-court looks, Sharapova says it has to be the tuxedo-inspired ensemble with shorts that she wore in 2008 that stands out for her. “It was quite rare for girls to wear shorts and it felt really unique. I feel like I pushed the boundaries a little bit.”

Clive Brunskill - Getty Images

But, now that she’s no longer dressing for the court, she says she is all about wearing the classics and choosing pieces that she will be able to have in her wardrobe forever, rather than opting for anything too bold.

“I have always preferred to wear things that ultimately just really feel like me, and something I would wear forever. I really value longevity. There is something really great about investing in pieces that you will have for a very long time, and can pass on to your family members. That’s how I’ve always seen fashion – I prefer elegant silhouettes, working off layers and textures, nothing too loud, pieces that are more focussed on the details and the stitching.”

So, when it came to dressing for Wimbledon this year, Sharapova found the perfect partner in Burberry, a brand she felt stood for everything she wanted to project. Over the last fortnight, she's worn a khaki utilitarian two-piece, a checked skirt, a printed orange set and green shorts by the brand.

“I knew, a few months ago, that I was going to be doing a few different press engagements around the tournament and to be celebrating my accomplishment 20 years ago, I wanted to wear a brand that holds heritage, a brand that takes you back to its roots. When you think of London and England and British heritage, you think of Burberry – so it just felt like a very natural fit for the occasion to be celebrating this moment from my past. I’ve really enjoyed curating a few of the looks – and I just really wanted to work off Daniel Lee’s design as I think he’s so brilliant.”

And for Sharapova, she really feels that being a part of fashion like this has so many similarities to her former life as an athlete. “In some ways, fashion really reminds me of sport – it is such a collaborative effort, a lot of teammates coming together and creating something spectacular.”

And, as she reflects back on her incredible achievement two decades ago, the player has some words of wisdom for anyone who, like her, hit a career height very early.

“I think as someone who has achieved success at a very young age, it’s easy to get ahead of yourself, but you need to acknowledge that there will be ups and downs in your career and you will face criticism. It’s just always important to be authentic to who you are – and not let the pressures of others or those on social media influence your actions. Being true to who you are is one of the best gifts we can give ourselves.”

Dave Benett - Getty Images

