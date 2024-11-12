Marina Raphael to join Elie Saab as artistic director of handbags

Elie Saab is heading in a new creative direction with its accessories. The storied couture house has appointed designer Marina Raphael as artistic and design director of handbags, hiring her to help build on the identity of the brand's bags. This is the first time that the house has appointed separate creative direction for this category, suggesting that the brand is betting big on its expansion.

Raphael comes from her very own, very successful accessories label, which she launched in 2018. In her quest to push the boundaries of handbag design and break the mould of what a staple accessory is, she has managed to build a brand that has become known for its glitz and glamour, catching the attention of everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Katie Holmes. The brand – which she will continue to head up – sells statement, structural bags, some of which are completely covered with eye-catching crystals (Raphael does descend from the Swarovski family after all), but she always meets glitz with practicality. This, clearly, is what has appealed to the Elie Saab team.

"We are excited to pursue the handbag category with Marina, whose impressive track record and proven ability to translate the brand's vision will enhance our potential for success," said Elie Saab Jr, CEO of the Elie Saab group. "Her past achievements and dedication to excellence assure us that she is the perfect partner for this endeavour. Marina has consistently demonstrated her capability to innovate and drive results, aligning seamlessly with our brand's goals and values."

In her new role, Raphael will design and present four ready-to-wear collections and two haute couture collections annually, meaning we will see her first designs for the house in January 2025.



"I am deeply honoured to join the Elie Saab brand as the artistic and design director of Handbags," she said. "Working with Mr. Elie Saab, who has played an integral part of cultivating my passion for exceptional quality and craftsmanship, is a truly humbling experience. He has been a revolutionary in the world of couture and fashion, and his unparalleled creativity and attention to detail have always left me in awe."

You Might Also Like