Martha Stewart reveals she kissed a stranger on her honeymoon after announcing affair

Martha Stewart has continued to open up about her relationship with her ex-husband Andrew after she revealed in a trailer for her Netflix documentary, Martha, that she was having an affair while they were married.

The 83-year-old admitted at another point in the documentary that she “kissed a stranger at a cathedral” while she and Andrew were on their honeymoon.

Stewart was speaking to the documentary’s director RJ Cutler when she said their honeymoon was a five-month long trip through Europe. On the day before Easter, the two of them were in Florence, Italy, and she wanted to see the Duomo Florence Cathedral while her husband stayed behind in their hotel.

“He didn’t have any interest in going to the Duomo with me. Listening to that amazing music in the cathedral… It was a very romantic place, crowded with tourists, and I met this very handsome guy,” the lifestyle entrepreneur recalled.

“He didn’t know I was married. I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It’s just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I had ever experienced. An expansive dome. So beautiful and paintings all around you.”

Martha Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart for 29 years but has no revealed new details about having an affair (Getty Images)

“It was like nothing I had ever done before. And so why not kiss a stranger?” the billionaire added.

Cutler then decided to ask Stewart for more details about her interaction with the stranger. “Were you being, you know, what’s the word I’m looking for?” he asked her.

“Naughty?” she responded.

“Was it naughty or was it infidelity?” Cutler asked as Stewart clarified why she thought it was “neither” in this case.

“It was neither naughty nor unfaithful. It was just emotional of the moment. That’s how I looked at it. And it was exciting because, I mean, it was a very emotional place. I wish we could all experience such an evening,” she said.

When Stewart first revealed she had an affair, she began talking about general marriage advice.

“Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s***,” she said during the documentary’s trailer. “Get out of that marriage.”

However, a producer then chimed in to contradict her by pointing out that she cheated on her ex-husband. “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” he asked her from behind the camera.

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” Stewart quipped back.

Andrew and Martha were married for 29 years after their 1961 ceremony. They welcomed their only child, Alexis, in 1965 and filed for divorce in 1990.

“Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me because we were the first to divorce in my family,” the author said during the documentary trailer. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”

Stewart also reflected on rebuilding her brand after completing a five-month sentence at a minimum-security prison in Alderson, West Virginia, after being found guilty of obstruction, conspiracy and lying to federal investigators in 2004.

“The cookie cutter house and the cookie cutter life, that was not for me,” Stewart said. “I could’ve just been a miserable, has-been housewife, but I didn’t let that happen to myself.”

“I was a trophy for these idiots,” she added about her sentencing, which included two years of probation. “Those prosecutors should’ve been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high.”

Stewart’s documentary will be available to watch on Netflix on October 30.