Maya Jama's crop top and jean maxi skirt is peak Y2K girlie

When we think of Maya Jama's sartorial agenda, we think: slinky sheer maxis, crochet minis, uber-chic bikinis and jaw-dropping latex looks.

Now the 29-year-old Love Island host is stepping into her Y2K era, and suffice it to say we're going to be recreating her cool-girl-coded looks.

The presented shared a series of sartorially sensational content on her Instagram stories, from Keinemusik's show at Finsbury Park on Sunday. Whilst we are eternally jealous that she managed to nab tickets for the event that sold out in the space of around 10 minutes, we were completely obsessed with her festival at Finsbury Park ensemble.

A simple outfit formula that was so effective. Maya opted for an understated ribbed white crop top, paired with the coolest light-wash denim maxi skirt complete with cargo-style pockets and a split at the front, allowing her dancing feet to do their thing.

Maya shared a bathroom selfie of her Y2K 'fit on Instagram (@mayajama)

Maxi skirts in all their glory were a Noughties It-girl must-have: from Sienna Miller-approved floaty boho numbers to Christina Aguilera low-rise denim pieces. Jean skirts have made a major revival in recent years thanks to the likes of 2000s dressing icons Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, and the fashion set is proving that they're here to stay for autumn 2024.

She attended a music festival with friends (@mayajama)

Prior to donning her denim maxi, Maya put yet another sporty twist on a Y2K classic ensemble. Last week she celebrated 30 years of Rinse FM with her ex-colleagues, the radio station where she previously hosted The Drive Time Show.

Showcasing her savviness for street style, she wore baggy jeans with a matching oversized denim jacket, layered with a black sports bra and high-waisted leggings.

Maya wore a street style chic double denim ensemble (Instagram / @mayajama)

Double denim combos and cargo maxi shorts? More of this please, Maya...