McDonald's New Happy Meal Comes with 2 “Pet Simulator” Toys So Kids Can Gift 1 This Holiday Season

The Pet Simulator Happy Meal is available from Nov. 26 to Dec. 16 and contains one meal with two toys

McDonald’s is helping kids learn about gift-giving this holiday season.

The fast food chain’s newest Happy Meal comes with one meal and two toys to give children the experience of being “the gifter, not just the giftee,” per a press release from the company.

The Pet Simulator Happy Meal is available from Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Dec. 16, and contains two Pet Simulator toys, one of which is already gift-wrapped. There are 18 different toys in the collection, all inspired by the popular video game that shares the same name.

While there are nearly 20 different toys to score, the food inside the Happy Meals remains the same as always. Customers can choose between a hamburger or four and six-piece chicken nugget meals. Each meal comes with fries and apple slices plus a kid’s drink, like chocolate milk or apple juice.

Pet Simulator launched on Roblox back in 2018. Nearly 11.6 billion players collect coins and gems to “unlock powerful pets” in the game, according to McDonald's.

Speaking of the holiday season, the home of the Big Mac is getting in the spirit with the return of the holiday pie.

Starting on Friday, Nov. 15, the holiday pie will return “for a limited time only” to select cities: Seattle, Los Angeles, St. Louis, New York City, Cleveland, Memphis and Dallas.

The festive treat, introduced in 1999, includes a creamy, smooth custard baked into a flaky, buttery crust and glazed with sugar and rainbow sprinkles.

McDonald’s customers in select locations can also enjoy a savory returning item: Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

PEOPLE confirmed with a representative that the hot items are back "for a limited time only" and only in select locations. Fans should consult the McDonald's app to confirm which locations have the offering.

Spicy McNuggets are made with a crispy tempura coating spiced with a blend of cayenne and chili pepper.

