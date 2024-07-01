McDonald's launches limited edition 50th birthday menu with 3 new desserts

It’s time to get out the balloons and birthday cake, as McDonald’s is celebrating its 50th birthday in the UK. And to celebrate this historic anniversary, McDonald’s has just released details of a new limited edition menu, which includes three new desserts and the return of three legendary burgers.

New McDonald's 2024 menu items



Of course no birthday is complete without a cake, and to mark their 50th birthday, Mcdonald's has launched a new Birthday Cake Donut, which is a classic ring donut filled with a strawberry jam and covered with buttercream-flavoured icing and sprinkles. And for every donut sold, 20p of each sale will go straight to the Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

McDonald's

Also joining the new dessert menu is a McFlurry we are desperate to try, introducing the Milkybar Raspberry Ripple McFlurry which features the classic soft dairy ice cream of McFlurries swirled with mini Milkybar chocolate drops and topped with a raspberry sauce.

And also joining the party is Munchies Cookie Dough McFlurry, which has been created with soft dairy ice cream that’s swirled with chocolate-coated Munchies biscuit pieces and finished with a caramel cookie dough sauce.

Ok, now onto the returning burgers. To celebrate the 50th birthday of McDonald’s in the UK, the restaurant chain is bringing back the Double Big Mac and the Double Big Mac with bacon. The burger features four beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle and of course the Big Mac sauce, and bacon too if you opt for that burger.

McDonald's

And making a comeback from its debut last October, is the McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse which features a crispy chicken breast fillet, a smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, all served in a sourdough sesame bun.

Oh and we’re not done yet, because who could forget about the sides? The limited edition menu is introducing for the first time Cheesy Garlic Bread Dippers which are mozzarella dippers flavoured with garlic and chives and covered in a ciabatta-style breadcrumb coating. Ok, we’re drooling now.

McDonald's

The Chicken Sharebox which includes six Chicken Selects, twelve Chicken McNuggets, and four dips will also be staying on the menu.

The limited edition birthday menu is available in the UK and Ireland from 17th July.

