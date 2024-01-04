PSA: This McDonald's fan favourite burger is back this month

Somebody write 'interested' across our foreheads, because the new McDonald's January menu sounds incredible. Launching nationwide today (4 January 2024), the fast food restaurant has announced five returning cult classics.

New McDonald's 2024 menu items

The most exciting returning menu item is the iconic Steakhouse Stack. Featuring two 100% British and Irish beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions and lettuce served with a black peppercorn sauce, all in a freshly toasted glazed sesame topped bun, it's a classic for a reason.

Also returning for 2024 is the Fajita Chicken Wrap. First launched in 2020, it's back with a brand-new recipe to boot. The new and improved wrap includes not one but TWO sauces - a creamy fajita sauce and a tomato salsa. Filled with slivered onions, cheese and shredded lettuce, and the choice of grilled or crispy chicken, it's the ultimate Mexican inspired taste sensation.

Cheese lovers will be absolutely thrilled that the Cheesy Garlic Bites are making a triumphant return to the menu, made with a blend of mozzarella and Emmental cheese in a garlic breadcrumb coating served with a rich tomato dip. Heaven.

Maccies wouldn't be leaving us without a sweet treat, would they? We're delighted to bring you the news that the Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry and Cadbury Caramel McFlurry are returning to the menu this month too.

All these brand-new McDonald's menu items are available nationwide now, with the desserts only available for a limited time, so if anything tickles your fancy you'd better make your way down to your local, stat.

What’s more, McDonald’s is also offering some purse-friendly Saver Meal Deals this month. There are three meal options all available for less than £5, including a Double Cheeseburger meal with medium Fries and a drink for £4.79.

Meals within the offer include:

Cheeseburger Meal Deal – Cheeseburger + medium Fries + Drink (£3.99)

Mayo Chicken Meal Deal – Mayo Chicken + medium Fries + Drink (£3.99)

Double Cheeseburger Meal Deal - Double Cheeseburger +medium Fries + Drink (£4.79)

These mega value deals are available in McDonald's restaurants only (no delivery, sorry folks) nationwide from 11am.

