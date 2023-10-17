Your favourite MEC fleeces are 25% off right now: Best fall deals from $11

Save 25% on men's and women's fall fleece at MEC. Photos via MEC.

Once the temperatures start to drop, there's something so comforting about a warm and cozy fleece layer. You can throw one on while lounging at home, going for a walk, or enjoying a busy day on the go — which is why they're one of my autumn style must-haves.

In case your closet could use a fall upgrade, Canadian outdoor retailer MEC is having a huge sale on fleece styles for the whole family. Now through Oct. 29, you can save 25 per cent on dozens of the warm and comfortable styles.

Prices start at just $11 for fleece accessories like hats and gloves, but you'll also find fleece jackets, pants and more on sale. Shop some of our favourite MEC fleece must-haves below!

Kombi The Comfiest Neck Warmer. Image via MEC.

To protect your neck against the cold without the need for a bulky scarf, this neck warmer does the job.

$11 $15 at MEC

MEC Fireside Fleece Jacket. Image via MEC.

Zip into this plush fleece jacket, which features durable nylon at the sleeves and pockets to prevent against wear and tear.

$67 $90 at MEC

MEC Men's Trek Pants. Image via MEC.

These fleece pants have added stretch so that you can move freely throughout your day.

$67 $90 at MEC

MEC Classic PolarPlus Long Fleece Jacket. Image via MEC.

With its longer length and faux sherpa fleece, this jacket is the next best thing to being wrapped up in your favourite blanket.

$135 $180 at MEC

MEC Quickdraw Micro Fleece Full Zip Hoodie. Image via MEC.

Perfect for any casual outing, this fleece hoodie has two zippered pockets to securely store you small items.

$67 $90 at MEC

MEC Unisex Goto Fleece Gloves. Image via MEC.

Before heading out to walk the dog or start your morning commute, make sure that you have these fleece-lined gloves on hand.

$22 $30 at MEC

MEC Women's Trek Pants. Image via MEC.

Designed with a slim fit and large pockets, these fleece pants are ready for your next outdoor adventure.

$67 $90 at MEC

MEC Fireside Fleece Snap Pullover. Image via MEC.

Colourblocking gives this fleece pullover a cool retro vibe that's totally on trend for fall. Shop it in blue, purple, or yellow.

$60 $80 at MEC

MEC Women's Logo Full Zip Hoody. Image via MEC.

Stay comfy and warm on your most casual days with this fleece-lined hoodie made from an organic cotton blend.

$37 $50 at MEC

Mountain Hardwear Explore Fleece Jacket. Image via MEC.

This fleece jacket has a ribbed finish and can be worn either under your ski shell or over a baselayer.

$105 $140 at MEC

MEC Classic Polar Fleece Crew. Image via MEC.

For a fun take on classic fleece sweaters, look to this version which features an all-over ripple pattern.

$75 $100 at MEC

MEC Unisex Polar Plus Cap. Image via MEC.

Part baseball cap, part trapper, this convertible fleece-lined hat will keep your ears toasty this fall and winter.

$37 $50 at MEC

