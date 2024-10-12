Meet Danny Jones' beautiful Miss England wife – and their adorable son

After being a coach on The Voice Kids UK, Danny Jones has finally started being a coach on the main series of The Voice alongside his McFly bandmate, Tom Fletcher.

Away from the show and the music, Danny has a beautiful home life, living with his wife, Georgia Horsley and their six-year-old son. The couple first met in 2009, before Danny popped the question during a romantic trip abroad in 2013, with the pair marrying the year after.

As we approach the call-backs of this latest series of The Voice, here's all you need to know about Danny's life with Georgia and their son.

Georgia Horsley

Two years before she met Danny, Georgia was named as Miss England 2007 and went on to represent the country in that year's Miss World. Georgia also competed in Miss World Talent, which she finished in the top 18.

The star explained that during her modelling years, she was asked to put on weight for a "womanly figure". Reflecting on her time in the competition, she shared to the Yorkshire Post: "I have never regretted entering Miss England, in fact I think it was one of the best things I have ever done.

Georgia competed in Miss World 2007 (Feng Li)

"Not only did I have an amazing time, but it really opened a lot of doors for me."

Georgia contracted a suspected case of meningitis during her youth and she became deaf as a result. Although she initially didn't say this during her modelling years, she later became more open about her deafness and decided to raise awareness.

The couple first met in 2009 (Dave M. Benett)

Danny and Georgia started dating in 2009 and during a trip to Cyprus in 2013, Danny popped the question to his girlfriend.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Danny explained: "I just thought, 'What am I waiting for?' I felt like I wanted to do it and within five days I booked a holiday and did it. I didn't think about anything at all. I didn't want to make too much of it so I just went on a holiday and had dinner on a beach. I didn't give too much away… it was like an MI5 mission getting a ring out there."

Danny and Georgia have a beautiful relationship (Samir Hussein)

The couple married a year later, with their wedding taking place in Georgia's home town of Malton.

Son Cooper

Danny and Georgia became parents on 27 January 2018 when they welcomed their son, Cooper. In an Instagram post, Danny enthused: "So overwhelmed with love, welcome to earth Cooper Alf Jones born today 1:36am."

Danny is a proud dad to son Cooper (Instagram)

Speaking about becoming a father changed his perspective on The Voice Kids UK, Danny said: "Having Cooper has definitely made me more comfortable around the kids and the way that you talk to them, get down to their level and communicate with them has got easier I suppose. I just feel like I'm talking to Cooper."