Meet Poppy, the Next Moo Deng! Virginia Zoo Names Baby Hippopotamus After Heated Vote

The Metro Richmond Zoo named its newborn baby pygmy hippo after a worldwide poll

Rachel McRady
·2 min read
Metro Richmond Zoo Poppy, the Metro Richmond Zoo's new baby hippo

Step aside, Moo Deng, there’s a new baby hippo in town — and she finally has a name.

Introducing…. Poppy!

The Metro Richmond Zoo in Richmond, Va., announced the baby pygmy hippopotamus’ name on the Today show after a heated worldwide online poll.

Related: A U.S. Zoo Gets a Hippopotamus for Christmas! Pygmy Hippo Born in December Makes Public Debut

Co-host Savannah Guthrie first suggested the zoo name the baby “Hoda” after co-host Hoda Kotb, who is celebrating her final week on the show this week.

Metro Richmond Zoo Poppy the baby hippo and her mother, Iris

Sharing that there were more than 100,000 votes from all 50 states and 165 countries, Metro Richmond Zoo director Jim Andelin shared the news live on the Today show.

"We hope the people will learn more about this species as well as other species," Andelin said.

Voters were deciding between the names Poppy — a flower name in a nod to the baby’s mother, Iris — and Hammie Mae — a nod to Virginia ham.

Metro Richmond Zoo Poppy, the baby pygmy hippo born on Christmas Eve at the Metro Richmond Zoo

Related: Moo Deng, the Baby Pygmy Hippo from Thailand That Has Taken Over the Internet, Is Getting Her Own Livestream

Baby Poppy was born on Christmas Eve to mom Iris and dad Corwin. She is the couple’s third calf in the last four years and weighed a healthy 15 pounds at birth.

Andelin shared that Iris' other two baby girls are named Violet and Petunia, keeping Poppy in the flower family.

The little girl officially made her zoo debut on Friday, Jan. 3, and visitors can come out to see her at the zoo.

Read the original article on People

