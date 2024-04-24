Meet Tatiana Schlossberg: How John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Channels His Legacy and Jackie Kennedy’s Penchant for Tailoring

LONDON It’s in the Kennedy genes to campaign.

Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is a climate change and environmental journalist.

She’s the second child of U.S. ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy and artist Edwin Schlossberg. She has two siblings, Rose and John, otherwise known as Jack.

Born in May 1990 in New York, Tatiana attended Yale University and later completed her master’s degree in American History at the University of Oxford in England.

She was previously The New York Times’ climate and science writer. Her work has also been featured in The Washington Post, Vanity Fair and Bloomberg.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Tatiana Schlossberg attends Intelligencer Live: Our Warmer Future presented by New York Magazine and Brookfield Place on September 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine)
Tatiana Schlossberg in New York City.

In 2019, she published her book “Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have.” The book delves deep into how daily human uses such as fuel, food, fashion, internet and technology actively contribute to the environmental problem.

She received the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award in 2020, an international environmental award in honor of environmentalist Rachel Carson.

WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 4: Argentine pianist Martha Argerich, rock band the Eagles, screen and stage actor Al Pacino, gospel and blues singer Mavis Staples and musician James Taylor are recognized for their achievements in the arts during a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage. THE 39TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, to be broadcast Tuesday, Dec. 27 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L-R: Rose Schlossberg, Jack Schlossber, and Tatiana Schlossberg, Grandchildren of John F. Kennedy (Photo by Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images)
Rose Schlossberg, Jack Schlossber and Tatiana Schlossberg.

Currently a freelancer, Schlossberg writes her own newsletter, “News From a Changing Planet,” covering news and stories on climate change and the environment.

In 2022, she had her first child with her husband George Moran. The couple met at Yale and got married in 2017 at Jackie O’s home on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Schlossberg’s son is named Edwin after her father and is also the first great-grandchild of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Tatiana Schlossberg’s Style Over the Years: A Look at John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Photos

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg hugs daughter Tatiana Schlossberg outside the JFK Library after handing out the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award May 22, 2000 in Boston, MA.
Rose Schlossberg attends American Ballet Theatre's annual Spring Gala and 70th anniversary season opener at the Metropolitan Opera House.
Caroline Kennedy and Rose Schlossberg attend American Ballet Theatre's annual Spring Gala and 70th anniversary season opener at the Metropolitan Opera House.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Jack Schlossberg, Tatiana Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William, Jack Schlossberg, Tatiana Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy in Boston.

“Throughout my life, I have been able to connect with my grandfather through the study of history, which I know he loved both studying his life and studying the eras and patterns that fascinated him. To me, that is where he lives as a historical figure rooted in the past but also as a person connected to so much of what came after him through his writings and from the stories my relatives have told me,” said Schlossberg during a family video honoring her grandfather’s 100th birthday.

