Meet Tatiana Schlossberg: How John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Channels His Legacy and Jackie Kennedy’s Penchant for Tailoring

LONDON — It’s in the Kennedy genes to campaign.

Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is a climate change and environmental journalist.

She’s the second child of U.S. ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy and artist Edwin Schlossberg. She has two siblings, Rose and John, otherwise known as Jack.

Born in May 1990 in New York, Tatiana attended Yale University and later completed her master’s degree in American History at the University of Oxford in England.

She was previously The New York Times’ climate and science writer. Her work has also been featured in The Washington Post, Vanity Fair and Bloomberg.

Tatiana Schlossberg in New York City.

In 2019, she published her book “Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have.” The book delves deep into how daily human uses such as fuel, food, fashion, internet and technology actively contribute to the environmental problem.

She received the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award in 2020, an international environmental award in honor of environmentalist Rachel Carson.

Rose Schlossberg, Jack Schlossber and Tatiana Schlossberg.

Currently a freelancer, Schlossberg writes her own newsletter, “News From a Changing Planet,” covering news and stories on climate change and the environment.

In 2022, she had her first child with her husband George Moran. The couple met at Yale and got married in 2017 at Jackie O’s home on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Schlossberg’s son is named Edwin after her father and is also the first great-grandchild of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg hugs daughter Tatiana Schlossberg outside the JFK Library after handing out the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award May 22, 2000 in Boston, MA.

Rose Schlossberg attends American Ballet Theatre's annual Spring Gala and 70th anniversary season opener at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Caroline Kennedy and Rose Schlossberg attend American Ballet Theatre's annual Spring Gala and 70th anniversary season opener at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Prince William, Jack Schlossberg, Tatiana Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy in Boston.

“Throughout my life, I have been able to connect with my grandfather through the study of history, which I know he loved both studying his life and studying the eras and patterns that fascinated him. To me, that is where he lives as a historical figure rooted in the past but also as a person connected to so much of what came after him through his writings and from the stories my relatives have told me,” said Schlossberg during a family video honoring her grandfather’s 100th birthday.

