Megan Thee Stallion’s bejewelled baby tee flashes major underboob

If we were to describe Megan Thee Stallion's style in one word, it would be naked. From cut-out bra tops to seriously plunging red carpet gowns and see-through catsuits, she is not afraid to make risqué style statements with her stage 'fits and her off-duty wardrobe.

The 29-year-old is hardly alone in her penchant for a barely-there aesthetic with naked dressing remaining a firm favourite amongst the celebrity style set over the past few seasons. And judging by the spring summer fashion trends plus Meg's most recent looks, she's not planning on changing up her attire anytime soon.

Case in point: her announcement for her upcoming USA Hot Girl Summer Tour featuring Megan wearing a teeny tiny silver metallic micro thong bikini, AKA this season's must-have swimwear style. And her latest Instagram post that ticks off two unwavering trends in one: naked dressing and Y2K. Check it out for yourself:

In the carousel of images, Megan can be seen wearing an underboob-baring baby tee with a crystal-embellished slogan printed across the chest that reads 'best tits on Instagram'. She paired the tiny crop top with matching white micro shorts, revealing in a later slide they also feature the audacious slogan 'best ass on Instagram'.

Meg leant into the Y2K vibe with her accessories, adding a pair of pink tinted sunglasses with rhinestone decoration, oversized statement earrings and a chunky diamond chainlink bracelet with the crop top showing off her belly button piercing. Completing the look was a pair of white cowboy boots on her feet.

Perhaps in reference to her cheeky, tongue-in-cheek outfit, Megan can be seen in the first shot pulling a faux-shocked facial expression, though MTV did hilariously respond to the clothing's statement, writing in the comments, "can confirm".

Here at Cosmo we hate to pick favourites, but we will say only Megan would dare to pull off such a look.

