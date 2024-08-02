Meghan adds to her Cartier collection

The Duchess of Sussex is a sucker for capsule classics – and that goes beyond her wardrobe and into her jewellery box too with Meghan boasting a collection of enviable investment pieces that we see her in again and again. A number of her favourites come from Cartier, including the Tank Watch and the Love Bangle, and, more recently, the Juste Un Clou Collar Necklace, a statement style that she just wore for a joint television appearance with Harry.

Speaking with Jane Pauley for an upcoming interview on CBS News Sunday Morning where the couple talked about online safety for children, Meghan wore a chic neutral co-ord in the form of a button-up shirt, tailored trousers and plenty of dainty gold jewellery. She completed her look with the Juste Un Clou Collar Necklace, a design that is inspired by the look of a nail wrapping around the neck. The collection – which also features various rings, bracelets and earrings – was first launched in the 1970s and, according to the brand, "reflects the bold spirit of [that] era".

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Meghan has been pictured wearing it various times over the past few years, suggesting that this is her latest Cartier investment piece, and one that she will wear for decades to come.

The necklace joins some other striking pieces in Meghan's Cartier collection, including the Love Bangle and the Tank Watch, both of which she has been pictured in dozens of times since she first stepped into the public eye.

Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images

The Love Bangle is one of Cartier's most popular and well-known designs. It was created in 1969 by Italian jewellery designer Aldo Cipullo, and was born as a unisex ‘modern handcuff’. Its oval shape means it sits tight around the wearer’s wrist, that’s physically screwed on to signify the permanence of true love, since two people are needed to secure the screws. Ever since then, the Love bracelet has become a symbol of love and commitment due to this design.

Meghan's Tank meanwhile is suspected to be a gift from Harry that was passed down from his mother, Princess Diana, although Meghan also has a second Tank, one that she famously gave herself when she found out that hit TV series Suits had been renewed for a third season, which she had engraved with 'To M.M. from M.M.'

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

