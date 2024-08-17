Meghan Markle amazes in silk blouse and thigh-split slinky skirt

Meghan Markle has been blowing us away with her stunning outfits during her visit to Colombia with Prince Harry, and the Duchess was a vision in a slinky silk look for day two of the trip.

The Sussexes are spending four days in the South American country, and the couple stepped out to visit a Rehabilitation Centre in Bogota on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a rehabilitation centre during their trip to Colombia (Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock)

Meghan looked the epitome of elegance for the outing in a printed silk midi skirt by Colombian designer Juan Dios. The elegant style featured a wrap-around design and a leg-split, cinching the waist as the 43-year-old tucked in her £737 Guiliva Heritage off-white silk shirt.

Styled to perfection as always, Meghan completed the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo 'Etana 50' tan mules and a selection of gold jewellery, including her Cartier 'Love' bracelet, and Tank Francaise Watch from the French brand.

Meghan teamed her printed skirt with an off-white silk blouse and Jimmy Choo mules (Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock)

The mother-of-two swept her hair back into a ponytail with a side parting and loose waves, while her makeup looked flawless as she opted for a smokey eye and a nude lip.

Meghan was pictured interacting with the crows alongside her husband Prince Harry, 39, who wore a pair of off-duty denim jeans, a navy polo, and a pair of grey slip-on shoes.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Vice President of Colombia Francia MÃ¡rquez are seen at a Training Session with Invictus Games Team Colombia (Getty)

The Duke and Duchess watched a training session of the Colombia Invictus Games Team, and Prince Harry was spotted getting involved as Meghan watched from the sidelines.

Since they arrived in Colombia on Thursday, the couple has been maintaining a busy schedule. After a warm welcome from the nation's vice president, Francia Márquez, Harry and Meghan spend a relaxed afternoon at the vice president's residence, exchanging gifts and enjoying traditional Colombian hospitality.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during day one of their tour of Colombia (Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo)

Later that day, the pair attended a folkloric presentation at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata. Meghan looked stunning as she stepped out wearing a $2,100 Johanna Ortiz red printed dress that featured cut-out detailing and a leg-split.

The former Suits actress teamed the dress with the same Jimmy Choo mules that she wore with her silk skirt for day two of the trip.

Prince Harry looked dapper for the occasion, as the son of King Charles III opted for a pair of cream trousers, a pale blue shirt, and a beige suit jacket, finished with sand-coloured suede shoes.

