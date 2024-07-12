Meghan Markle Just Made A Rare Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Prince Harry And Serena Williams

Surprise! Last night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare public appearance at the 2024 ESPY Awards to support Markle's close friend, Serena Williams, who was the evening's host.

Prince Harry was also honoured during the evening's ceremony as he received the Pat Tillman Award for Service for his work on the Invictus Games, a sporting event for active duty and veteran service members who have been wounded, injured or sick on the job.

During her opening monologue, Williams referenced the couple, who she is close friends with. 'It's, well, actually only pretty often that I get to be in a room with actual royalty, and tonight is no exception,' Williams said. 'Prince Harry and Meghan are here. Let's give it up for them.'

She jokingly continued, 'But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight. Because this is my night, and I don't want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen, okay?'



Markle looked effortlessly elegant in a sleek white Staud gown, which came complete with a draped halterneck, a backless silhouette, and a floor-sweeping hemline. She kept her accessories to a minimum, simply adding diamond stud earrings, her signature gold Cartier bracelet, and a few gold diamond-encrusted rings. Finally, she finished off the look with strappy black heels. Beauty-wise, she opted for a natural glam and swept her black hair up into a slicked back bun.

As for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex looked suave in a classic black suit worn with a white collared shirt and a black tie.

Williams looked just as glamorous in her own halterneck gown, though hers was by Ferragamo took a more sparkly route. Her dress was nearly entirely covered in reflective maroon scales. The piece's skirt additionally featured wine-coloured fringing.

The tennis champion, who has won a total of 23 Grand Slams over the course of her career, and the Duchess of Sussex have long held a close friendship with each other over the years. Back in 2022, Williams sat down with Markle for the debut episode of her podcast, Archetypes.

'She couldn’t be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she’s always there, and that’s all I want to be to her,' the athlete previously said of the duchess during in a 2019 press conference.

