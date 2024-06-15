Meghan Markle's Friend Shares Photos of New Product from Her American Rivieria Orchard Brand

Prince Harry's polo-playing pal Nacho Figueras revealed the next jam flavor

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Meghan Markle attends the Invictus Games on April 15, 2022

Meghan Markle's next American Riviera Orchard product may have been revealed.

On June 14, Meghan and Prince Harry's polo-playing pal Nacho Figueras shared photos on his Instagram Stories of a jar of raspberry jam featuring the logo of the Duchess of Sussex's new brand. Nacho and his wife, Delfina Balquier, were previously among the 50 recipients of Meghan's debut strawberry jam — including Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner — and the raspberry edition appears to be even more exclusive. The jar was labeled "2 out of 2" with the flavor handwritten on the label.

In addition to the new jam flavor, Nacho also shared a photo of his dog posing next to a container of dog treats. Although there was no American Rivieria Orchard logo on the jar, "Dog Biscuits" appeared to be written in Meghan's calligraphy. Dog treats and other pet supplies were among the goods listed in trademark applications for exclusive rights to sell products under the American Riviera Orchard name. Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, are dog parents of three: Guy, Pula and Mia.

Meghan and Prince Harry recently stepped out with Nacho and Delfina in Florida at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club in April. The polo game benefitted Sentebale, the organization Harry founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS.

Nacho Figueroas/Instagram Nacho Figueras posts Meghan Markle's jam on Instagram on June 14, 2024

Related: From Kris Jenner to Chrissy Teigen, Everyone Who Received a Jar of Meghan Markle's Jam...So Far

A source previously told PEOPLE that Meghan's new venture "will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.”

"Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch," the insider added. "She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves."

The trademark applications listed a large variety of potential products including cosmetics, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments, yoga equipment, gardening gear, pet accessories, tableware and jarred food.

Nacho Figueroas/Instagram Nacho Figueras posts dog treats seemingly from Meghan Markle on Instagram on June 14, 2024

The Duchess of Sussex launched the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard with a website landing page and Instagram account on March 14. The name nods to Santa Barbara, the California town where she lives with Prince Harry and their children, 5-year-old son Prince Archie and 3-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet. The stretch of California coast has been nicknamed the "American Riviera" for over 100 years, and Meghan included the name of their neighborhood below the American Riviera Orchard logo.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Nacho Figueroas/Instagram Nacho Figueras posts Meghan Markle's jam on Instagram on June 14, 2024

Related: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Miss King Charles' Second Trooping the Colour After Not Being Invited

The hint of Meghan's newest product came hours before the royal family stepped out together in London for Trooping the Colour, the parade and public celebration of King Charles' birthday, on June 15.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had not been invited to Trooping the Colour for the second year in a row. The pair stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.

This year's Trooping the Colour saw Kate Middleton making her first royal outing since Christmas amid her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales rode in a horse-drawn carriage and stepped out on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the event.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.