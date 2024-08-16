Meghan Markle's Navy Sleeveless Suit Is The Epitome Of Cali Cool

Meghan Markle radiated warm California energy as she made her grand arrival in Colombia with husband Prince Harry yesterday.

For their first activity of the day, the couple visited a school, Colegio Cultura Popular, in Bogotá, and in an effort to keep things breezy and business-casual for the outing, Meghan opted for a summer staple every West Coast girl loves: a sleeveless suit.

The look in question was a lovely Veronica Beard suit in a deep navy, composed of a collared, waistcoat-style vest with brown buttons and matching cropped straight-leg trousers. Meghan finished the polished ensemble with black suede Manolo Blahnik heels, Loro Piana’s Loom 32 top-handle bag in white (to match her manicure), and black Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Finally, the Duchess added some dainty jewellery, including small gold stud earrings and a dangly bracelet, to brighten her outfit. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun, and she wore rosy makeup and subtle black eyeliner.

Harry chose to coordinate with his wife for the morning engagement, opting for his own suit in dark blue and a bright blue Brioni dress shirt. He finished the look with glossy black dress shoes.

Yesterday, the Sussexes kicked off what will be a four-day trip to the South American country, courtesy of Vice President Francia Márquez. During their stay, the couple will visit Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali for different engagements, including school visits, empowerment and tech safety panels, lunches and dinners with local leaders and representatives, and an Invictus Games training session.

The agenda of the trip will focus on key aspects of their Archewell Foundation’s priorities, as well as follow the Sussexes’ philanthropic endeavours, including highlighting the military community and female empowerment.

