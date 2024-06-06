Melissa and BIMBA Y LOLA Make a Case for the Fisherman Sandal

Brazilian footwear and accessories label Melissa is dropping another must-have collaboration, this time teaming up with sought-after Spanish brand BIMBA Y LOLA. Utilizing Melissa's signature Melflex material, the capsule collection includes four bag styles and three pairs of jelly fisherman sandals in a range of bright hues.

Fusing femininity with contemporary design and a little hint of nostalgia, the collection lands in three colorways: "Iridescent Blue," "Salmon" and black. Reimagining Melissa's signature "Possession" model, the new fisherman sandals aim to promote innovation and comfort.

Elsewhere, the collection includes a multifunctional basket, drawing inspiration from the BIMBA Y LOLA archive. Combining Melissa's tutti-frutti scent with Bimba's bag silhouettes, the new design arrives in black, lime green pink and blue. Celebrating the release is a campaign lensed by Hedvig Jenning and starring model Gabriela Brooks.

Take a look at the new campaign above and head to BIMBA Y LOLA's website to shop the new collaboration.

