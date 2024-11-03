'Melt away' your Election Day stress: Puppy-cuddling events at hotels across the US on Nov. 5

If the election stress is getting too you, this hotel might have the solution.

Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, is teaming up with animals shelters in cities like New York, Milwaukee, Austin and Atlanta for a puppy cuddling event on Nov. 5 called “Not Watch Pawties.”

The "Not Watch Pawties" will "bring in adorable puppies to provide a comforting, stress-free temporary escape from the political mayhem," Aloft Hotels, which refers to itself as a dog-friendly hotel brand, said in a news release, adding the "events are sure to give news-weary Americans some respite on election night itself."

Nearly 69% of U.S. adults reported that the 2024 presidential election is a significant source of stress in their lives, which reflects an increase from 52% in 2016, according to an APA study released this month. More than 7 in 10 adults are worried that the election results could lead to violence and nearly 1 in 3 have experienced tension and distance from their family members.

Where will the 'Not Watch Pawties' take place?

Events will be hosted on election night starting at 5 p.m. at the following Aloft locations across the country:

Aloft New York, Chelsea from 5 - 7 p.m.

Aloft Atlanta at the Battery from 5 -7 p.m.

Aloft Orlando Downtown from 5 - 9 p.m.

Aloft Austin Downtown from 5 - 7 p.m.

Aloft Milwaukee Downtown 5 - 7 p.m.

There is no registration required, or fees involved, and guests can just show up at one the locations listed above to "let their stress melt away with some furry companionship." Aloft will also offer guests complimentary puppy-themed light bites and beverages like a Puppucino and Chocolate Bark-tini.

'No better way' to escape Election Day madness

“Everyone needs a chance to de-stress at the moment and we decided to share some of the comfort dogs bring both virtually and in-person this election season,” Aloft Hotels executive Brian Jaymont said in a statement. “We hope this calming video and our Not Watch Pawties give people a chance to relax and reset, even if it’s only for 47 minutes.”

Jaymont, in an email to USA TODAY, added the hotel "thought there would be no better way to give people the chance to escape" the Election Day madness "than a few moments cuddling local shelter dogs and enjoying some puppy-themed food and beverages after they’ve voted.”

Dogs are scientifically proven to reduce stress, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Petting a dog can lowers the stress hormone cortisol while the social interaction between people and dogs increases levels of oxytocin, the feel-good hormone, Hopkins Medicine says on their website.

Shelters partnering with Aloft include Rescue City in New York City, Rescue Gang in Milwaukee and Pet Rescue by Judy in Orlando.

Stay 'pawsome'

For those unable to participate in the Not Watch Pawties, Aloft has released a video titled "Election Escape Meditation Video" to "tune out the noise and tune into serenity, no matter where you are."

The 47-minute doggy-led meditation video, in honor of the incoming 47th President, features a pup with black and white fur, who gazes into the camera and encourages viewers to "paws," stretch, and stay "pawsome.”

Contributing: Alyssa Goldberg, USA TODAY

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

