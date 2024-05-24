Memorial Day 2024: Score food deals at Hooters, Krispy Kreme, Smoothie King and more

Although the summer season is still about a month away, Memorial Day weekend is often thought of as the first unofficial day of summer.

The annual federal holiday recognizing members of the armed forces from any war always falls on the last Monday of May, and this year, Memorial Day is observed on Monday, May 27.

In addition to backyard barbecues, road trips, lake trips and a day off for many workers, there are some restaurants and other businesses that are offering specials to observe the holiday. Unless noted, these deals are available for Monday only.

Here are some of the deals you can score this year during Memorial Day weekend.

7-Eleven: On Memorial Day (May 27), 7NOW users who spend $30 on orders will be eligible for $20 off. Subscribers of 7NOW Gold Pass can get one free pizza per day all Memorial Day weekend (May 24-27).

DIG: Score 30% off all app orders with the code APP30 all weekend long.

Dunkin': Dunkin' is offering 3X points for Dunkin' Rewards members on all large iced beverages from May 22-26. Dunkin' is also dropping a brand new 40 ounce "Wicked Lahhhge" tumbler, available while supplies last.

Grimaldi's: All active duty and retired military personnel can show a valid military ID to receive a 15% discount on Monday, May 27 but also year-round at participating Grimaldi's locations, excluding New York and New Jersey. Offer not eligible to be combined with other discounts or promotions.

Grubhub+: From May 27-June 2, Grubhub+ diners can score deals on takeout and picnic essentials. Wendy's free Baconator on orders $25+; Buffalo Wild Wings BOGO wings on orders $20+; 50% off Jersey Mike's Original Italian Sandwich on orders $25+; 325% off orders $30+ (up to $15 off) at CVS; 20% off order $25+ (up to $8 off) at Panera; $5 off orders $25+ at Papa John's.

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream: Active military or veterans will receive a free smorg at the lunch buffet, including a drink, or a free little Joe pizza.

Hooters: Score a build-your-own burger deal with fries and a draft pint of Dos Equis XX (or non-alcoholic beverage) for $13.

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $3.84 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price from May 24 through May 27.

La Madeline: Signature picnic lunch with chicken salade, butter croissants, fresh fruit salade, tomato basil pesto pasta and four chocolate chunk cookies starting at $42.99, available for purchase online or in-store.

Long John Silver's: Customers can use $5 off family meals using the promo code 5OFFAM.

Marco's Pizza: Score a large 1-topping pizza baked atop a golden crust, Cheezybread featuring Marco’s signature three cheeses and garlic sauce and fresh-baked Cinnasquares for $19.99 using code MEGAMEAL.

Papa John's: Get a free medium one-topping pizza on your next order when you join Papa Rewards and place an order between May 24-26. The free pizza is available with a minimum purchase of $25 between May 28-June 11.

Peter Piper Pizza: Snag the Double Up deal including two large, one-topping pizzas with the choice of ultra-thin, original or pan crust for $25.99.

Pieology : Pies and Perks members will receive two free Perks with the Create Your Own salad, pizza or calzone purchase on Memorial Day weekend (May 25-27).

Pokeworks: From May 25-27, get $2 off a large entrée with code MEMDAY24, available to redeem in-store and online.

Pollo Campero: The Memorial Day bundle includes 50 pieces of their delicious chicken (Campero fried or mixed), mac & cheese, Campero beans, sweet plantains and 26 rolls or tortillas (2/pack). Price varies by location.

Sizzler : Participating locations (excluding those in Idaho, Puerto Rico and Utah) are serving limited-edition Steak and Unlimited Shrimp entrée starting at $21.49.

Smoothie King: Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members will receive a free 20 ounce SK Refresher when they download the Smoothie King app, valid for 10 days from the date received. Smoothie King guests can get 15% off a $10 minimum, redeemable daily available through the Smoothie King app once a day from May 25-27. Smoothie King is also offering a free $50 ResortPass credit to select guests with the purchase of a SK Refresher.

TGI Fridays: Snag 25% off platters, party trays and family meals when you place an order for takeout with the code 25OFF.

Twin Peaks: Veterans and first responders can get 20% off food on Memorial Day. One entrée per valid ID.

