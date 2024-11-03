Merced roller rink celebrates 44th anniversary after nearly closing permanently

Uniquely is a Merced Sun-Star series that covers the moments, landmarks and personalities that define what makes living in the Merced area so special.

Nic Robinson grew up strapped into a pair of roller skates and spent a large part of his childhood hanging out at Roll-er Land, his family owned roller rink in Merced.

Music blaring, disco ball twirling, and lights shimmering, as he and his friends skated round and round the rink formed fond memories for Robinson. Memories his three kids are now making as they hang out with him at Roll-er Land on weekends.

“I was skating before I was walking,” Robinson said. “So I’ve been on skates all my life, pretty much all of my whole family, my sisters, their kids and my kids grew up here.”

Roll-er Land, which is located at 1145 West 18th St., recently celebrated its 44th anniversary. The roller rink officially opened on Halloween in 1980.

The anniversary celebration was a special moment for the Robinsons, considering the roller rink barely survived the pandemic.

COVID restrictions forced the Robinsons to shut down Roller-er Land for 18 months.

A skating alien on the wall at Roll-er Land in Merced, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

“We almost officially closed the doors,” Robinson said. “It was not easy at all. It was tough because each month or each deadline always got pushed back. It started out with three months, which was fine because it was summer and that’s our slow time. But then it just kept getting moved back month after month and before you knew it, it was a year.”

Eventually Roll-er Land was allowed to reopen, and since then, business has been solid, Robinson said.

The roller rink is open to the public a few hours each weekend. They offer a night skate from 7:30-10 p.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays the rink opens from 1 -4 p.m. and again 7:30-10 p.m. and then another afternoon session on Sunday from 1:30 p.m.

Skaters make their way around the rink at Roll-er Land in Merced, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

But most of the rink’s business comes from private events, According to Robinson they host private events such as school skate nights or clubs like the Girl Scouts, church groups or other organizations renting out the rink.

Robinson says they probably have 10 local schools signed up to host skates once a month during the school year. Roll-er Land gives a portion of the admission money made during the school skate nights back to the school.

During the winter, the rink draws 100 to 200 people during the public skating hours, Robinson said,.

“I think the roller rink is one of the best things in Merced for the community because there’s nothing to do for kids here,” Robinson said. “I think if you can ask a lot of people that grew up here, the roller rink is where kids were dropped off every Friday or Saturday. Parents could drop them off and not worry about any issues.”

Dillon Vaughan, 28, of San Diego, left, daughter Maleni, 5, center, and Cynthia Perez, 28, of Merced, right, skate around the rink at Roll-er Land in Merced, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

The Robinson’s family connection to roller skating goes back to Nic Robinson’s grandfather Robbie, who after working with roller rinks on the East Coast, opened up Robbie’s Roller Rink in Atwater in the 1970’s after being stationed at Castle Air Force Base.

Robbie Robinson died while Roll-er Land was being built in Merced so Bryce Robinson and his mother Mary owned and operated the rink.

“My dad is now seeing third and fourth generation of kids come to the roller rink,” Nic Robinson said.

Roll-er Land has always featured a small collection of arcade games, a pool table and a snack bar.

Roll-er Land, located at 1445 W. 18th Street in Merced, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

Robinson said he wants to work with his nephew CJ Gonzalez and keep the rink going for another four decades.

“We’ve been here for 44 years, it’s not like we’re going anywhere,” Robinson said. “I’m hoping to take over and run it for another 40 years. My nephew has kids and he wants to do it too. We’re trying to get my dad to step away so he can enjoy retirement.”