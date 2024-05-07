The Met Gala's Most Controversial Guest, Kim Kardashian, Has Returned To The Steps

The controversy-courting Kim Kardashian has made a triumphant return to the Met Gala and we are not disappointed.

The 43-year-old has proven her social media savvy once more by wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano to 2024's 'The Garden of Time'-themed gala, celebrating support The Metropolitan Museum of Art's latest fashion exhibit, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

ANGELA WEISS

Kardashian has proved something of a fan favourite over her years attending the annual Costume Institute Gala, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, serving some truly marmite looks.



Kardashian's interpretation of the 2019 theme of 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' has gone down as one of the most successful Met ensembles of all time, with her Thierry Mugler dress designed to look like she's dripping wet (an homage to Sophie Loren in Boy On A Dolphin).

Getty Images

For the 2022 theme of 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', however, Kardashian chose a vintage Bob Mackie dress, once worn by Marilyn Monroe, which garnered some criticism.

Love it or hate it, Kardashian's choices always get us talking.

Getty Images

