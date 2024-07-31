New Mexican restaurant coming to Johnson County: Margaritas, tacos, fresh tortillas

Where will Derrick Lam be in a month? If all goes according to plan, serving Mexican street tacos at his new restaurant.

Tacos Borrachos — or “drunken tacos” for non-Spanish speakers — is slated to open in September at 10049 W. 87th St. in Overland Park.

While Lam and a silent partner haven’t finalized the menu, he promised scratch-made tortillas pressed right in front of customers. Employees will cut al pastor right off a vertical rotisserie rack.

They’ll serve beer, margaritas and other drinks.

Visitors will see their tacos made in front of them, just to their liking (kind of like Chipotle, he said).

Just a few doors down at 10001 W. 87th St. is Lam’s Chinese restaurant, ABC Cafe.

Jacky Lee and Cindy Chung opened ABC Cafe 14 years ago, serving favorites like chicken dumplings, shrimp wonton and egg drop soup.

Their nephew, Lam, took over the restaurant four years ago. He earned his culinary stripes at Johnson County Community College.

His experience working at different hospitality concepts increased his exposure to and appreciation for Hispanic cuisine. His executive chefs at his new restaurant are bringing their authentic flavors to the dishes.

Lam said Tacos Borrachos will be more of a quick-service concept than ABC. Customers can stick around to enjoy their meal — the space seats about 50 — or they can take their tacos to-go.

“We kind of wanted something that was different, but newer,” Lam said. “It keeps that street taco style.”

Another made-to-order Mexican restaurant, La Patrona Tacos & Tequila, opened in Overland Park earlier this summer at 11240 W. 135th St.

La Patrona’s owners, cousins Jesus Campos and Jorge Jimenez, decided to open a Mexican restaurant of their own after working at their uncle’s restaurant, K-Macho’s.

Their other cousin, Emilio Romero, is opening a restaurant of his own called Emiliano’s Mexican Cuisine at 2137 E. 151st St. in Olathe.