Mia Regan just showed us how to wear black this summer

Taking cues from Dua Lipa and her recent monotone spring ensemble, Mia Regan just reinforced Dua’s divergent spring/summer stylistic choice, donning an all-black look that’s anything but boring.

The model and former girlfriend of Romeo Beckham was seen yesterday attending the launch of Victoria Beckham's new collaboration with high street brand Mango, dripping head to toe in the new collection.

She nailed the 'underwear as outerwear' trend (Instagram / @mimimoocher)

Mia, who is known for her fun-loving, often colourful style chose to sport this season's most cultivated ‘no pants’ trend, pairing a crochet black maxi skirt over high-waisted bikini bottoms. As for the top half of her killer ensemble, the Prada muse chose to keep things simple, sporting a sheer black long-sleeve blouse over a plain black bikini top.

I will be needing these sandals (Instagram / @mimimoocher)

For accessories, she opted for a pair of leather look strappy sandals, also from the new collection, a stack of chunky silver rings and a matching bangle on her wrist.

The look in itself has us lusting after warmer weather whilst simultaneously reinforcing the idea that spring and summer wardrobes don't all have to be heavily floral and brightly coloured.

Mia wasn’t the only famed face who showed up to celebrate Victoria, the guest list also included some of the newly turned 50-year-old's nearest and dearest friends, fashion muses including Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah and Alexa Chung as well as a slew of cultivated influencers.

It's rare that you get three icons in one pic like this (Instagram / @victoriabeckham)

Emily also decided to take a walk on the darker side, choosing to sport a tailored two-piece black suit. The designer of the collection VB swapped out her sheer mint-green birthday dress for an all-white suiting option that matched Em’s.

All in all, Mia’s monochromatic look has proved that summer styling has no rules, and although black isn’t a traditional seasonal shade due to the fact that it attracts the sun like no one's business when made in sheer or crocheted form it’s more than perfect.