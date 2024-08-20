Michael Keaton didn't want too much screen time in Beetlejuice sequel

The Birdman actor only had 17 minutes of screen time as the titular bio-exorcist in Tim Burton's 1988 original and he wanted the sequel to stay true to this fact, despite him becoming a bigger star over the past 36 years. "The idea was, no, no, no, you can't load it up with Beetlejuice, that'll kill it. I think the Beetlejuice character doesn't drive the story as much as he did in the first one. He's more part of the storyline in this one as opposed to the first one, which is a case of, this thing comes in and drives the movie a little bit."