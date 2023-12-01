Michael Kors still has tons of Cyber Week deals — save up to 60% on bags, boots & more

Cyber Week continues with deals of up to 60% off at Michael Kors.

It's finally Friday, which means it's the perfect opportunity to indulge in a little retail therapy with the many Cyber Week deals that are still running. Michael Kors is one brand still offering up huge discounts ahead of the holidays, and you won't want to miss out.

The designer is having a major sale on this season's hottest styles, with discounts of up to 60 per cent off sale items. You can also enjoy an extra 15 per cent off of marked sale styles when you use the code WARMUP at checkout.

While there are hundreds of deals to choose from (more than 1,600 to be exact), we went ahead and rounded up 12 of the best sale finds worth adding to cart — starting at $37.

Jet Set Medium Logo Accordion Card Case. Image via Michael Kors.

Whether it's a luxe stocking stuffer or a gift for yourself, this mini card case is a great holiday buy at just $37. Shop it in five chic colours.

$37 $198 at Michael Kors

Parker Leather Platform Boot. Image via Michael Kors.

We may have just found the perfect stylish boot — it has a platform sole and durable leather exterior, and comes in your choice of black, tan or merlot.

$114 $278 at Michael Kors

Teagan Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag. Image via Michael Kors.

This structured shoulder bag has long straps with gold chain detailing for a fun twist on classic style.

$149 $728 at Michael Kors

Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody. Image via Michael Kors.

This mini bag is a Michael Kors bestseller, with shoppers calling it "great for shopping or an evening out."

$109 $258 at Michael Kors

Ridley Leather Boot. Image via Michael Kors.

Riding boots may have gotten a bad rap in recent years, but this sleek pair has an on-trend chunky sole that makes them a worthwhile addition to your closet.

$127 $328 at Michael Kors

Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag. Image via Michael Kors.

This timeless tote has been called the "perfect every day tote for work," as its spacious interior is large enough to hold a laptop and more everyday essentials.

$129 $658 at Michael Kors

Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

Convertible straps let you choose whether to wear this leather bag as a crossbody or as a mini bag with its chain handle.

$99 $498 at Michael Kors

Oversized Slim Runway Rose Gold-Tone Watch. Image via Michael Kors.

With its clean lines and minimalist face, this rose gold watch pairs well with just about everything in your closet.

$159 $365 at Michael Kors

Cora Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag. Image via Michael Kors.

Meet your new everyday bag. This shoulder bag comes with a crossbody strap for added versatility, and comes in classic black or brown.

$149 $698 at Michael Kors

Trisha Medium Logo Crossbody Bag. Image via Michael Kors.

Made from signature logo canvas with a leather strap, this bag unzips to reveal multiple pockets to safely store all your essentials.

$109 $498 at Michael Kors

Poppy Color-Block Logo Sneaker. Image via Michael Kors.

Reach for these sneakers to add a playful touch to your casual outfits. They're "perfect little sneakers," says one reviewer. "They are comfortable and stylish for a casual outing."

$89 $228 at Michael Kors

Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel. Image via Michael Kors.

This mini satchel packs a major style punch. It features a secure zip closure, detachable strap and buckle detail.

$119 $558 at Michael Kors

