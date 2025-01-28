The Michael Kors clearance sale has up to 70% off designer handbags, coats and dresses

There's a huge variety of items to snap up, with prices starting from just £24.

There's some serious savings available to snap up from Michael Kors. (Michael Kors / Yahoo Life UK)

As we set ourselves up for a fresh year, kicking unhealthy habits and clearing out our wardrobes, it's only right we turn to the sales to score some savings and give ourselves a well-deserved boost after a hectic few months. Our first port of call? The Michael Kors sale, to browse hundreds of timeless pieces — coats, bags, belts and more — that are guaranteed to stand the test of time, never go out of style, and are heavily reduced with up to 70% off.

Whether you're in the market for a brand new everyday bag, chic yet practical puffer coat or stylish accessory, the team at Michael Kors have slashed prices on over 1,000 items, with prices starting at just £24.

We've got our eyes on this Snake Print Georgette Smocked Shirt Dress, a midi style designed in a gorgeous blue-toned print, with feminine details like a tiered skirt, smocked waist and blouson sleeves, reduced from £270 to £84. We also love this chic Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag, the oversized bag has ample room for storing your essentials and is now discounted from £395 to just £124. There's no arguing with these types of savings, that's for sure!

To help whittle down your options, we've made an edit of our favourite pieces in the Michael Kors sale.

✨Our favourite deals from Michael Kors's sale✨