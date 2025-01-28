Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Michael Kors clearance sale has up to 70% off designer handbags, coats and dresses

There's a huge variety of items to snap up, with prices starting from just £24.

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
As we set ourselves up for a fresh year, kicking unhealthy habits and clearing out our wardrobes, it's only right we turn to the sales to score some savings and give ourselves a well-deserved boost after a hectic few months. Our first port of call? The Michael Kors sale, to browse hundreds of timeless pieces — coats, bags, belts and more — that are guaranteed to stand the test of time, never go out of style, and are heavily reduced with up to 70% off.

Whether you're in the market for a brand new everyday bag, chic yet practical puffer coat or stylish accessory, the team at Michael Kors have slashed prices on over 1,000 items, with prices starting at just £24.

We've got our eyes on this Snake Print Georgette Smocked Shirt Dress, a midi style designed in a gorgeous blue-toned print, with feminine details like a tiered skirt, smocked waist and blouson sleeves, reduced from £270 to £84. We also love this chic Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag, the oversized bag has ample room for storing your essentials and is now discounted from £395 to just £124. There's no arguing with these types of savings, that's for sure!

To help whittle down your options, we've made an edit of our favourite pieces in the Michael Kors sale.

✨Our favourite deals from Michael Kors's sale✨

Michael Kors

Snake Print Georgette Smocked Shirtdress

£84£270Save £186

Dress for the occasion with this flattering snake print dress. It comes with blouson sleeves, a smocked waist, and tiered skirt. 

£84 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag

£124£395Save £271

Never complain about handbag space with this large tote, big enough to hold all of your essentials, plus a tablet or notebook, and made from pebbled leather with slim top handles. 

£124 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel

£168£375Save £207

Say hello to your new favourite everyday bag, featuring a streamlined silhouette with belted detailing and silver-tone hardware.

£168 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Faux Fur Trim Woven Hooded Coat

£194£540Save £346

Snag this heavyweight coat and wear it for years to come. Enjoy an easy-to-wear design with a detachable faux-fur trimmed hood. 

£194 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

£100£250Save £150

Complete with a removable shoulder strap, this sophisticated crossbody is super versatile easy to style. It comes with gold-tone hardware and various internal slip pockets. 

£100 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Jet Set Charm Small Nylon Gabardine Pochette

£64£145Save £81

Perfect for nights out, this trendy shoulder bag features a super on-trend silhouette, and is finished with a polished chain-link strap. 

£64 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Amara Leopard Print Calf Hair Pump

£69£220Save £151

Embrace leopard print with this chic pair of statement heels. 

£69 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Darrington Crackled Belt

£29£95Save £66

Elevate your outfits with this timeless belt, detailed with a gorgeous buckle and the signature Michael Kors logo. We love the crackled leather effect. 

£29 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Kelli Small Leather Tote Bag

£106£395Save £289

A classic tote style, but better. This classy bag is perfect for everyday styling, and comes with a long shoulder strap and handle, in a gorgeous pebbled leather. 

£106 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Pleated Georgette Shirt Dress

£130£290Save £160

An elevated black dress with flattering details like puff long sleeves, button fastening, self-tie cinching belt and pleated style. 

£130 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Marilyn Small Color-Block Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

£88£230Save £142

Add a splash of colour to your bag collection with this polished, colour-block style, featuring sleek accordion sides, an array of pockets and a snap closure.

£88 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Voyager Medium Logo Tote Bag

£144£290Save £146

Shop the brand's signature silhouette with the coordinating keychain in this easy-to-style vanilla colourway. Super versatile, it comes with adjustable shoulder straps and gusset ties. 

£144 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Carmen Medium Saffiano Leather Tri-Fold Envelope Wallet

£50£125Save £75

Match your purse to your bag with this simple yet sophisticated design, complete with functioning pockets for your cards and cash. 

£50 at Michael Kors

