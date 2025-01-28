The Michael Kors clearance sale has up to 70% off designer handbags, coats and dresses
There's a huge variety of items to snap up, with prices starting from just £24.
As we set ourselves up for a fresh year, kicking unhealthy habits and clearing out our wardrobes, it's only right we turn to the sales to score some savings and give ourselves a well-deserved boost after a hectic few months. Our first port of call? The Michael Kors sale, to browse hundreds of timeless pieces — coats, bags, belts and more — that are guaranteed to stand the test of time, never go out of style, and are heavily reduced with up to 70% off.
Snake Print Georgette Smocked Shirtdress£84£270Save £186
Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag£124£395Save £271
Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel£168£375Save £207
Faux Fur Trim Woven Hooded Coat£194£540Save £346
Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag£100£250Save £150
Jet Set Charm Small Nylon Gabardine Pochette£64£145Save £81
Amara Leopard Print Calf Hair Pump£69£220Save £151
Darrington Crackled Belt£29£95Save £66
Kelli Small Leather Tote Bag£106£395Save £289
Pleated Georgette Shirt Dress£130£290Save £160
Marilyn Small Color-Block Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag£88£230Save £142
Voyager Medium Logo Tote Bag£144£290Save £146
Carmen Medium Saffiano Leather Tri-Fold Envelope Wallet£50£125Save £75
Whether you're in the market for a brand new everyday bag, chic yet practical puffer coat or stylish accessory, the team at Michael Kors have slashed prices on over 1,000 items, with prices starting at just £24.
👉 Go straight to Michael Kors sale
🛍️ Shop handbag deals
🛍️ Shop clothing deals
🛍️ Shop accessory deals
We've got our eyes on this Snake Print Georgette Smocked Shirt Dress, a midi style designed in a gorgeous blue-toned print, with feminine details like a tiered skirt, smocked waist and blouson sleeves, reduced from £270 to £84. We also love this chic Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag, the oversized bag has ample room for storing your essentials and is now discounted from £395 to just £124. There's no arguing with these types of savings, that's for sure!
To help whittle down your options, we've made an edit of our favourite pieces in the Michael Kors sale.
✨Our favourite deals from Michael Kors's sale✨
Dress for the occasion with this flattering snake print dress. It comes with blouson sleeves, a smocked waist, and tiered skirt.
Never complain about handbag space with this large tote, big enough to hold all of your essentials, plus a tablet or notebook, and made from pebbled leather with slim top handles.
Say hello to your new favourite everyday bag, featuring a streamlined silhouette with belted detailing and silver-tone hardware.
Snag this heavyweight coat and wear it for years to come. Enjoy an easy-to-wear design with a detachable faux-fur trimmed hood.
Complete with a removable shoulder strap, this sophisticated crossbody is super versatile easy to style. It comes with gold-tone hardware and various internal slip pockets.
Perfect for nights out, this trendy shoulder bag features a super on-trend silhouette, and is finished with a polished chain-link strap.
Embrace leopard print with this chic pair of statement heels.
Elevate your outfits with this timeless belt, detailed with a gorgeous buckle and the signature Michael Kors logo. We love the crackled leather effect.
A classic tote style, but better. This classy bag is perfect for everyday styling, and comes with a long shoulder strap and handle, in a gorgeous pebbled leather.
An elevated black dress with flattering details like puff long sleeves, button fastening, self-tie cinching belt and pleated style.
Add a splash of colour to your bag collection with this polished, colour-block style, featuring sleek accordion sides, an array of pockets and a snap closure.
Shop the brand's signature silhouette with the coordinating keychain in this easy-to-style vanilla colourway. Super versatile, it comes with adjustable shoulder straps and gusset ties.
Match your purse to your bag with this simple yet sophisticated design, complete with functioning pockets for your cards and cash.