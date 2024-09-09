Michael Kors Weighs In On Kamala Harris’ Style

In New York, election mania has reached fever pitch. Case in point: at fashion week, the talk of the town isn’t the clothes on the runway, but all things surrounding the presidential race — and even the designers are weighing in.

On Monday, the eve of the much-anticipated presidential debate that will see vice president Kamala Harris face off with opponent Donald Trump for the first time (and potentially the last before the polls open on November 5), press asked Michael Kors what he made of the Harris’ campaign wardrobe.

‘Is the election the new red carpet?’ he responded backstage ahead of his SS25 show. ‘It’s very difficult for women in political office to find a balance, especially if you love fashion. If you love it too much they will say something and if you don’t love it enough they will say something. When I think of male politicians you notice the person, not what they’re wearing.’

Ever since Harris took over the Democratic nomination, her fashion choices have become the subject of global scrutiny, with everyone from political pundits to social media commentators weighing in what her fashion choices might be signaling to the wider world. Kors said that Harris — who often falls back on her go-to uniform of sleek, tailored trouser suits from luxury brands including Chloé, Celine, Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera and Michael Kors — has artfully mastered the craft.

‘I don’t think Kamala Harris needs to steer the wheel, she knows herself and knows what works for her,’ he said. ‘My experience with women in the public eye is that they know themselves and they know their brand.’

Kors added that it was a ‘great honour’ to dress Harris, noting that she had been a customer of his for many years.

He isn’t the only designer weighing in on the election: politics has been a hot-button issue all week. Jill Biden, who sat front row at Ralph Lauren’s glamorous Hamptons extravaganza, took part in CFDA-organised non-partisan march, aimed at encouraging people to vote next month, while Prabal Gurung wore a Vote Harris/Waltz T-shirt to take his obligatory post-show bow. At Willy Chavarria’s 'América' show, attendees were met with copies of of the United States Constitution on their seats.

'América is the pronunciation for America through the voices of immigrants,' Chavarria told press backstage. 'I just thought that was a beautiful way to tell the story of the people in this country who work to feed us and really remind us that we all have a right to be here and we can make change by voting.'

