Michelle Keegan shows off endless legs in romantic kissing photo from Paris getaway with husband Mark

Michelle Keegan seldom misses when it comes to her sartorial choices. On Thursday, the Fool Me Once star, 37, exuded Parisian glamour as she jetted off to the French capital for a romantic getaway with her husband, Mark Wright.

Documenting the glamorous trip, Michelle shared three stunning photos, the featured snap showing her former TOWIE beau planting a kiss on her cheek. The Our Girl actress looked simply spectacular, channelling her inner Audrey Hepburn in a chic black mini dress.

Mark kissed his gorgeous wife on the cheek as the posed in front of the glittering Eiffel Tower (Instagram)

Captioning the post, Michelle penned, "The city of love [red love heart emoji]," as she beamed for the camera with the Eiffel Tower glittering in the background.

Michelle's sky-high legs took center stage in the stunning snap, accentuated by a pair of white pointed-toe killer heels. The stunning capped-sleeve mini dress featured elegant white chiffon halterneck straps and a plunging V-neckline.

The Fool Me Once star slipped on a pair of killer heels, perfectly accentuating her sky-high legs (Instagram)

For her hair, the former Coronation Street star swept her raven tresses back into a soft up-do, with elegant face-framing tendrils falling forward. She completed the look with a pearly-white clutch bag and a subtle silver pendant necklace.

"I need this entire outfit!!" one fan penned in the comments. Another added, "Omg, gorgeous you two." Meanwhile, a third wrote, "Pretty woman vibes [heart eyes emoji]."

You may also like

It's safe to say Paris looks incredible on the brunette beauty. Just hours before sharing her romantic snaps, Michelle showed off another spectacular fashion choice.

This time, she opted for an all-white ensemble comprised of a flattering strappy vest and high-waisted trousers adorned with subtle navy-blue pinstripes. In a nod to the iconic location, she added a navy blue and white satin Yves Saint Laurent scarf around her neck.

Michelle's Paris fashion portfolio has left us seriously inspired (Instagram)

For her hair, she let her warm locks flow freely, immaculately blow-dried sleek and straight.

Personalised perfume holder? Tres Chic! (Instagram)

In addition to her captivating outfits during her 48 hours overseas, Michelle also shared a number of stunning details about the lavish location, posting photos of the gorgeous Parisian architecture as well as what appeared to be a personalized perfume holder.

Oozing A-List glamour, Michelle slipped on a pair of glamorous sunglasses (Instagram)

The baby pink leather accessory was adorned with her initials 'M' and 'K' in gold letters—très chic!

"Meanwhile in Paris…" the TV star coolly captioned the update. The featured image showed her slipping on a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to battle the beating sunrays.