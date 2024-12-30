Michelle Keegan's pregnancy reveal is so Hailey Bieber-coded - and you might have missed it

Michelle Keegan attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2024 at Raffles London at The OWO on October 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images) (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I)

Michelle Keegan is the name on everybody's lips right now after announcing that she is expecting her first child with her husband - radio host and former reality TV star - Mark Wright.

The British actress took to Instagram to announce her happy news, sharing an image of her and Mark on a beach, showcasing her baby bump with the caption: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

As with every curated A-list pregnancy reveal, the outfit worn by the mother-to-be is carefully decided. In typical Michelle fashion, she stuck to her signature ultra-chic, understated yet effortlessly glamorous style agenda, and her outfit oozed Hailey Bieber vibes.

The Coronation Street actress stunned in an etheral white knit co-ord from affordable online boutique, Meshki. The asymmetrical top oozed elegance with an off-the-shoulder design and long sleeves, whilst the figure-hugging maxi skirt had a ruched fold-over waist and a low-rise silhouette, allowing her baby bump to take centre stage.

Whilst the look was the kind of super sophisticated style we'd expect to see in Michelle's wardrobe, her look was completely Hailey Bieber-coded. The 29-year-old model, beauty entrepreneur and wife of Justin Bieber revealed her pregnancy in May this year, and her outfit possessed the same style fundamentals as Michelle's.

Hailey wore an off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent dress for her pregnancy reveal (@haileybieber)

Hailey turned to her favourite brand Saint Laurent, choosing a fitted long-sleeve white lace dress that came complete with a matching veil and sunnies, oozing pure elegance with a twist of her signature cool.

Her etheral dress possessed the same off-the-shoulder silhouette and figure-hugging design. With the rise in minimalistic style plus the desire for social media posts to be all the more aesthetically pleasing, it's no surprise that fashion-forward mums-to-be are turning to all-white outfits and natural backgrounds for such momentous occasions.

Michelle's pregnancy outfit is not only a testament to her ability to create effortlessly sophisticated outfits, but also shows she's bang on trend with her style - channelling the same sartorial energy as the likes of global It-girl Hailey Bieber.