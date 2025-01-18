A Michigan woman got a lottery ticket as a white elephant gift. She won $500,000.

One Christmas gift exchange inadvertently went way over the price limit.

Indiana resident Emily Hickox, 25, ended up with a Michigan Lottery ticket in a white elephant gift exchange, in which people bring a wrapped gift to a shared pool and get to pick a gift or "steal" someone else's. Hickox ended up with presumably the best gift as her ticket turned out to be worth $500,000.

Hickox's cousin bought the lottery ticket for the Detroit Lions instant game in Rockford, Michigan. The cousin later wrapped the ticket and brought it to the gift exchange for a lucky family member to choose, according to a Michigan Lottery news release.

Michigan Lottery winner Emily Hickox, 25, holds her $500,000 check that she won in a white elephant gift exchange.

Her father actually was the one who ended up with the ticket while Hickox got a flashlight, the gift her dad brought to the exchange. Both unaware of that it was a winning ticket, the two agreed to trade gifts.

“I scratched the ticket off on Christmas, which also happens to be my birthday, and thought I won $50,000," Hickox told the Michigan Lottery. "I downloaded the Michigan Lottery app and created an account to check the ticket on the app scanner. I was expecting to see $50,000, so when I saw the extra zero, I was speechless! I couldn’t comprehend that I’d just won $500,000!”

Hickox plans to share money with cousin and parents

Hickox claimed her big prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing, where she said she plans to use the money to buy a new car and invest.

She also told the lottery officials that she plans to share the pot with her cousin and her dad.

"We love hearing all of the fun and exciting ways our players find out they’ve won big prizes, and a win like this is what every Lottery player dreams of." Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in the news release. "Winning a prize of $500,000 is a thrill in itself, combined with the excitement of winning on Christmas, and your birthday, from a ticket you received as a gift makes it even more incredible."

According to the Michigan Lottery, the Detroit Lions instant game launched in September and has awarded over $21 million so far.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan woman's white elephant lottery ticket wins her $500,000