What Is Your Midheaven? All About Its Meaning in Astrology and How to Find Yours

Everyone has a unique mission on the planet, and exploring your Midheaven can help you better align with yours

What is your Midheaven?

Still unsure about your career or what your professional trajectory looks like? Look to the stars to learn more about your Midheaven sign and what it can reveal about your reputation in the world.



Whether you’re a visionary looking to make a difference in society or an aspiring entrepreneur with a business degree, exploring your Midheaven can help you better align with your inherent strengths, talents and career goals. For instance, have you ever wondered why Marilyn Monroe was so irresistible to the public, or why Steve Jobs’ legacy continues to inspire innovation worldwide?

Believe it or not, their Midheaven signs speak volumes. Monroe was born with a Venus-ruled Midheaven (Taurus) that contributed to everything from her sensuality to her enduring presence in Hollywood. As for Jobs, his savvy Midheaven in Gemini (representing communications and technology) influenced his lifelong pursuit of curiosity, which eventually led him to revolutionize the tech industry with his groundbreaking ideas.



Everyone has a unique mission on the planet, including you. Read on for what your Midheaven sign says about the mark you're leaving in the world.



What is the Midheaven in astrology?

Often referred to as the “MC" or "Medium Coeli” in astrology, the Midheaven represents the highest and most public point in your birth chart. It's the zodiac sign occupying the cusp of your 10th house, and more often than not, the 10th sign from your Rising sign.

What does the Midheaven symbolize?

Your Midheaven sign describes your approach to career matters, your sense of authority and the legacy you're leaving behind. This also includes your ambitions, aspirations and the world's perception of you.

Furthermore, your Midheaven can also symbolize your relationship with authority figures, such as your parents and superiors.

How can you find your Midheaven sign?

To calculate your Midheaven sign, you’ll need an exact time, date and location of birth. You can do this on sites like astro.com.

What does each Midheaven sign mean?

Aries Midheaven

Having an Aries Midheaven not only means you’re a pioneer in your respective field but also a formidable opponent. Your career of choice is often marked by bold leadership and initiative, as you are seen as assertive and dynamic in the public eye.



Your proactive approach can elevate you to positions of authority and influence, as you can fearlessly tackle challenges head-on. Admired for your courage, you’re a natural-born trailblazer. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Mars occupies in your birth chart.



Taurus Midheaven

Your reputation is defined by your ongoing success, and you are seen as dependable and reliable. Governed by the prosperous and sensual planet Venus, you are known to charm the world with your magnetism. Having a Taurus Midheaven also makes you prone to indulging your creative expression and appreciation for beauty, often choosing career paths that revolve around the arts.



Your steadfast nature and commitment to excellence are extraordinary. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Venus occupies in your birth chart.



Gemini Midheaven

Ruled by savvy Mercury, your Gemini Midheaven adds a layer of versatility and multifacetedness to your reputation. This could explain why you’re often admired for your clever approach and communication skills. You also thrive in fast-paced environments where you can harness both your creativity and intellect.



There’s a strong sense of duality attached to your legacy, as many of you are celebrated for wearing more than one hat in the workplace. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Mercury occupies in your birth chart.

Cancer Midheaven

Just as the moon can pull the tides, your Cancer Midheaven possesses a unique ability to draw the world in with your nurturing and empathetic nature. Having this Water sign at the top of your chart means you’re more likely to excel in professional roles that involve caregiving, support and being a source of security for others.



Careers such as counseling, nursing and family therapy fall under this maternal archetype. Although you tend to fluctuate with your goals, your intuition is a magnificent thing. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house the moon occupies in your birth chart.



Leo Midheaven

Lights, camera, action! Your Leo Midheaven is proof that you were born to shine. You tend to thrive in professional roles that allow you to express yourself creatively and, more importantly, indulge your passions. Having the sun blazing at the most public point of your birth chart can also explain your captivating presence.

You inspire the world around you to follow your lead while pursuing your dreams fearlessly and unapologetically. Fame and career paths that revolve around the performing arts are your muse. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house the sun occupies in your birth chart.



Virgo Midheaven

Meticulous and highly attentive to detail, a Virgo Midheaven can indicate admiration for your hard work and sharp precision. You tend to excel in professional roles that require organization and analytical thinking, such as accounting, research or project management.



Although there’s no such thing as perfect, it’s something you continuously strive for in your career and are celebrated for amongst your peers. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Mercury occupies in your birth chart.



Libra Midheaven

Your Libra Midheaven is seen as elegant and diplomatic in the public eye. You also tend to thrive in professional environments where you can collaborate, negotiate and bring justice to situations. In addition to a pragmatic mindset, you’re often celebrated for having a balanced and justice-seeking approach in the workplace.



With the love planet on the cusp of your 10th house, you make an excellent meditator and collaborator in your respective field. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Venus occupies in your birth chart.

Scorpio Midheaven

A polarizing persona and reputation, your Scorpio Midheaven can explain why you’re drawn to transformative fields that are swirling with passion and intensity. Whether through psychology or investigative work, your intense focus and probing intellect allow you to uncover hidden truths that are catalysts for change.



You’re not afraid to confront the mysteries of life. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Mars and Pluto occupy in your birth chart.

Sagittarius Midheaven

You’re admired for your optimism and expansive vision, excelling in fields that require venturing outside your comfort zone. Having Sagittarius on the cusp of your 10th house can also be an indicator of professional roles in the realm of travel, education and entrepreneurship.

The world admires your innate sense of freedom and spirit of exploration, as you have a knack for inspiring others to think outside the box. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Jupiter occupies in your birth chart.



Capricorn Midheaven

Having a Capricorn Midheaven means you are often perceived as disciplined and responsible in the public eye. You are also likely to climb the ladder of success to achieve your goals as you embody and showcase the value of hard work and perseverance.



Your work ethic and commitment to self-mastery are highly respected and admired among those in your professional network as you steadily build toward a legacy that withstands the test of time. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Saturn occupies in your birth chart.



Aquarius Midheaven

Driven by the opportunity to make a difference in the world, your Aquarius Midheaven will stop at nothing to disrupt the status quo if necessary. This is why you thrive in professional landscapes that value the spirit of innovation, progress and forward-thinking, whether in scientific fields or as a humanitarian.



Your visionary mind isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of what is possible, as you are radical and revolutionary in your approach. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Saturn and Uranus occupy in your birth chart.



Pisces Midheaven

A chameleon in your career, having a Pisces Midheaven can explain why you’re often drawn to professional paths that allow you to shift frequently. You prefer roles that offer variety and creativity as you embrace change with grace and intuition.

Your sensitivity and all-encompassing nature, valued by the public, are key to your success in professional environments. Your ability to serve those around you is a testament to your unique strengths. For more reference on this, check which sign and astrological house Jupiter and Neptune occupy in your birth chart.



