The best front-row style from Milan Fashion Week

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Fashion month is once again upon us and, following packed schedules in New York and London, the fashion set landed in Milan to see what the Italian city had in store – kicking off with Fendi, before Prada, Versace, Armani and many more follow.

See who had a front row seat at the autumn/winter 2024 shows, as well as which stars were out celebrating at one of Milan's many dinners and after-parties, below.

Pietro S. D'Aprano - Getty Images

Stefano Trovati

photo: Daniele Schiavello / Gorunway.com

photo: Daniele Schiavello / Gorunway.com

photo: Daniele Schiavello / Gorunway.com

Versace

Anne Hathaway wore a red corseted dress, which was debuted on that very catwalk, to sit front row at Versace.

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Gucci

Maude Apatow arrived at the Gucci show in a denim shorts and shirt set with sling-back heels.

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Gucci

Kirsten Dunst looked elegant in a textured ankle-length dress.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Stefano Trovati

Gucci

Daisy Edgar Jones styled her low-cut Gucci dress with a classic grey coat and platform sandals.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Julia Garner wore a sleeved mini-dress and carried a Gucci Bamboo bag.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Salma Hayek paired her pencil skirt with a matching red leather jacket.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Solange Knowles sat front row in a cropped jacket and wide-leg jeans.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Alexa Chung attended the show in a patent coat and red sling-back heels.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Olivia Dean wore a tailored short suit and platform loafers.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Mia Regan opted for a textured two-piece with matching accessories.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Amber Valletta styled a black maxi dress with a chunky belt at the Tom Ford show.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Iris Law wore a shimmering mini-dress and oversized sunglasses.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Eva Green inspired our eveningwear wardrobes in a halterneck jumpsuit.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Uma Thurman styled a pinstripe suit with bow heels.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Alek Wek chose a pink mini-dress for the show.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Sharon Stone accessorised her black shirt dress with statement earrings.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Prada

Emma Watson arrived at the Prada show in a sheer floral mini dress and classic navy coat.

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Hunter Schafer opted for a funnel-neck coat and thick-rimmed glasses.

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Lily James paired her fringed Prada dress with an oversized jacket and heels.

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Yara Shahidi opted for an embellished shirt and high-waisted shorts.

Story continues

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Letitia Wright wore a padded leather jacket and matching skirt.

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Gwendoline Christie styled her red floor-length skirt with a classic white shirt.

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Ellie Bamber wore black tailoring with a short embroidered cape.

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Tracee Ellis Ross headed off to the Prada show in an elegant colour-block look.

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Max Mara

Jasmine Tookes wore a stylish tonal look to the Max Mara show during Milan Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Max Mara

Olivia Palermo styled a cream jacket with wide-leg trousers and an orange jumper.

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Max Mara

Lucy Hale accessorised a classic white trouser suit with leather gloves and a matching clutch bag.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Fendi

Amber Valletta wore a knitted two-piece with knee-high boots and a Peekaboo bag to the Fendi show.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Fendi

She was joined by Jessica Biel who chose a printed shirt dress and leather boots.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Fendi

Tish Weinstock wore a pinstriped blazer and white silk skirt with chunky boots.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Alberta Ferretti

Jameela Jamil opted for a black peplum top with a nude skirt.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Alberta Ferretti

Carmella Rose wore a chic white suit with lace detail.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Del Core

Julianne Hough teamed a black satin dress with a lilac bag for the Del Core show.

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Onitsuka Tiger

Susie Lau teamed a floral dress and trainers to the show.

Pietro S. D'Aprano - Getty Images

You Might Also Like