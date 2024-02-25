The best front-row style from Milan Fashion Week
Fashion month is once again upon us and, following packed schedules in New York and London, the fashion set landed in Milan to see what the Italian city had in store – kicking off with Fendi, before Prada, Versace, Armani and many more follow.
See who had a front row seat at the autumn/winter 2024 shows, as well as which stars were out celebrating at one of Milan's many dinners and after-parties, below.
Versace
Anne Hathaway wore a red corseted dress, which was debuted on that very catwalk, to sit front row at Versace.
Gucci
Maude Apatow arrived at the Gucci show in a denim shorts and shirt set with sling-back heels.
Gucci
Kirsten Dunst looked elegant in a textured ankle-length dress.
Gucci
Daisy Edgar Jones styled her low-cut Gucci dress with a classic grey coat and platform sandals.
Gucci
Julia Garner wore a sleeved mini-dress and carried a Gucci Bamboo bag.
Gucci
Salma Hayek paired her pencil skirt with a matching red leather jacket.
Gucci
Solange Knowles sat front row in a cropped jacket and wide-leg jeans.
Gucci
Alexa Chung attended the show in a patent coat and red sling-back heels.
Gucci
Olivia Dean wore a tailored short suit and platform loafers.
Gucci
Mia Regan opted for a textured two-piece with matching accessories.
Tom Ford
Amber Valletta styled a black maxi dress with a chunky belt at the Tom Ford show.
Tom Ford
Iris Law wore a shimmering mini-dress and oversized sunglasses.
Tom Ford
Eva Green inspired our eveningwear wardrobes in a halterneck jumpsuit.
Tom Ford
Uma Thurman styled a pinstripe suit with bow heels.
Tom Ford
Alek Wek chose a pink mini-dress for the show.
Tom Ford
Sharon Stone accessorised her black shirt dress with statement earrings.
Prada
Emma Watson arrived at the Prada show in a sheer floral mini dress and classic navy coat.
Prada
Hunter Schafer opted for a funnel-neck coat and thick-rimmed glasses.
Prada
Lily James paired her fringed Prada dress with an oversized jacket and heels.
Prada
Yara Shahidi opted for an embellished shirt and high-waisted shorts.
Prada
Letitia Wright wore a padded leather jacket and matching skirt.
Prada
Gwendoline Christie styled her red floor-length skirt with a classic white shirt.
Prada
Ellie Bamber wore black tailoring with a short embroidered cape.
Prada
Tracee Ellis Ross headed off to the Prada show in an elegant colour-block look.
Max Mara
Jasmine Tookes wore a stylish tonal look to the Max Mara show during Milan Fashion Week.
Max Mara
Olivia Palermo styled a cream jacket with wide-leg trousers and an orange jumper.
Max Mara
Lucy Hale accessorised a classic white trouser suit with leather gloves and a matching clutch bag.
Fendi
Amber Valletta wore a knitted two-piece with knee-high boots and a Peekaboo bag to the Fendi show.
Fendi
She was joined by Jessica Biel who chose a printed shirt dress and leather boots.
Fendi
Tish Weinstock wore a pinstriped blazer and white silk skirt with chunky boots.
Alberta Ferretti
Jameela Jamil opted for a black peplum top with a nude skirt.
Alberta Ferretti
Carmella Rose wore a chic white suit with lace detail.
Del Core
Julianne Hough teamed a black satin dress with a lilac bag for the Del Core show.
Onitsuka Tiger
Susie Lau teamed a floral dress and trainers to the show.
