The best front-row style from Milan Fashion Week

Harper's BAZAAR UK
·4 min read
versace front row milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Milan Fashion Week: front row and partiesJacopo Raule - Getty Images

Fashion month is once again upon us and, following packed schedules in New York and London, the fashion set landed in Milan to see what the Italian city had in store – kicking off with Fendi, before Prada, Versace, Armani and many more follow.

See who had a front row seat at the autumn/winter 2024 shows, as well as which stars were out celebrating at one of Milan's many dinners and after-parties, below.

jil sander fallwinter 2024 fashion show milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Pietro S. D'Aprano - Getty Images
ari parker nicole
Stefano Trovati
a woman in a garment
photo: Daniele Schiavello / Gorunway.com
a person in a dress
photo: Daniele Schiavello / Gorunway.com
a person in a white coat
photo: Daniele Schiavello / Gorunway.com

Versace

Anne Hathaway wore a red corseted dress, which was debuted on that very catwalk, to sit front row at Versace.

versace front row milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images
tod's front row milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Gucci

Maude Apatow arrived at the Gucci show in a denim shorts and shirt set with sling-back heels.

gucci outside arrivals milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Gucci

Kirsten Dunst looked elegant in a textured ankle-length dress.

gucci women's fall winter 2024 fashion show arrivals milan fashion week fallwinter 20242025
Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images
jessica alba
Stefano Trovati

Gucci

Daisy Edgar Jones styled her low-cut Gucci dress with a classic grey coat and platform sandals.

gucci women's fall winter 2024 fashion show arrivals milan fashion week fallwinter 20242025
Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Julia Garner wore a sleeved mini-dress and carried a Gucci Bamboo bag.

gucci women's fall winter 2024 fashion show arrivals milan fashion week fallwinter 20242025
Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Salma Hayek paired her pencil skirt with a matching red leather jacket.

gucci women's fall winter 2024 fashion show arrivals milan fashion week fallwinter 20242025
Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Solange Knowles sat front row in a cropped jacket and wide-leg jeans.

gucci women's fall winter 2024 fashion show arrivals milan fashion week fallwinter 20242025
Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Alexa Chung attended the show in a patent coat and red sling-back heels.

gucci women's fall winter 2024 fashion show arrivals milan fashion week fallwinter 20242025
Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Olivia Dean wore a tailored short suit and platform loafers.

gucci women's fall winter 2024 fashion show arrivals milan fashion week fallwinter 20242025
Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Gucci

Mia Regan opted for a textured two-piece with matching accessories.

gucci women's fall winter 2024 fashion show arrivals milan fashion week fallwinter 20242025
Stefania M. D'Alessandro - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Amber Valletta styled a black maxi dress with a chunky belt at the Tom Ford show.

amber valletta
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Iris Law wore a shimmering mini-dress and oversized sunglasses.

iris law
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Eva Green inspired our eveningwear wardrobes in a halterneck jumpsuit.

eva green
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Uma Thurman styled a pinstripe suit with bow heels.

uma thurman
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Alek Wek chose a pink mini-dress for the show.

alek wek
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Tom Ford

Sharon Stone accessorised her black shirt dress with statement earrings.

sharon stone
Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Prada

Emma Watson arrived at the Prada show in a sheer floral mini dress and classic navy coat.

prada arrivals milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Hunter Schafer opted for a funnel-neck coat and thick-rimmed glasses.

prada arrivals milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Lily James paired her fringed Prada dress with an oversized jacket and heels.

prada arrivals milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Yara Shahidi opted for an embellished shirt and high-waisted shorts.

prada arrivals milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Letitia Wright wore a padded leather jacket and matching skirt.

prada arrivals milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Gwendoline Christie styled her red floor-length skirt with a classic white shirt.

prada arrivals milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Ellie Bamber wore black tailoring with a short embroidered cape.

prada arrivals milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Prada

Tracee Ellis Ross headed off to the Prada show in an elegant colour-block look.

celebrity sightings day 3 milan fashion week womenswear fallwinter 2024 2025
Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Max Mara

Jasmine Tookes wore a stylish tonal look to the Max Mara show during Milan Fashion Week.

jasmine tookes
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Max Mara

Olivia Palermo styled a cream jacket with wide-leg trousers and an orange jumper.

olivia palermo
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Max Mara

Lucy Hale accessorised a classic white trouser suit with leather gloves and a matching clutch bag.

lucy hale
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Fendi

Amber Valletta wore a knitted two-piece with knee-high boots and a Peekaboo bag to the Fendi show.

amber valletta
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Fendi

She was joined by Jessica Biel who chose a printed shirt dress and leather boots.

jessica biel
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Fendi

Tish Weinstock wore a pinstriped blazer and white silk skirt with chunky boots.

tish weinstock
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Alberta Ferretti

Jameela Jamil opted for a black peplum top with a nude skirt.

jameela jamil
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Alberta Ferretti

Carmella Rose wore a chic white suit with lace detail.

carmella rose
Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Del Core

Julianne Hough teamed a black satin dress with a lilac bag for the Del Core show.

julianne hough
Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Onitsuka Tiger

Susie Lau teamed a floral dress and trainers to the show.

susie lau
Pietro S. D'Aprano - Getty Images

