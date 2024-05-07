Millennials Are Sharing The "Dumbest" Fads They Participated In Back In The Day, And It's Actually Making Me Really Nostalgic

Whether we like it or not, trends and fads are part of our culture. And while some may stand the test of time, there are plenty of others we look back on today and absolutely cringe at the fact that we once thought they were cool.

If you happen to be a millennial who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s, then you already know these decades were a TIME for memorable fads and trends. So, when Reddit user u/Mistah_K88 asked fellow millennials, "What's the dumbest fad you participated in," they did not disappoint:

1."Sweat bands on the wrist, the chain wallet, and safety pins everywhere."

2."I know the young kids have hated on millennials for their skinny jeans, but you should have SEEN how baggy the pants were in the late '90s/early 2000s."

3."Frosted tips. Those bowling shirts with flames on them. There was a time when I was, for all intents and purposes, Guy Fieri."

4."Two polos…with both collars popped. I’m ashamed."

5."Jeans so long, the bottoms were just tatters. It was a weird matter of pride how destroyed your pants were."

—u/arcanepsyche "And god forbid it was slightly damp outside. You were soaked up to your knees." —u/ButImNot_Bitter_ u/jeffmartin48 / Via reddit.com

6."The trucker hats that Ashton Kutcher made famous."

7."Whale tail: where your thong was visible above the waistband of your low-rise jeans."

8."Jeans under dresses. 😩"

9."tYpiNg lyke DiS. What was I thinking? Thank goodness there’s no records of my communications from high school."

10."The body glitter fad."

11."Did anyone else’s school go through a phase where they snorted the sugar from Pixy Stix?"

12."Lace-up low-rise pants. There is a picture of 16-year-old me wearing jeans with an orange lace-up fly that I modified myself, and it is terrible. I thought I was so cute, ugh."

13."Gaucho pants and those wide circle belts."

14."I planked at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2011 when it was cool. Unfortunately, it's the only photo of me at the summit."

15."Posting dumb sh*t like 'rawr I'm a dinosaur xD' or 'LOL I'm so random...cheese,' making and wearing/using duct tape accessories like wallets, purses, bracelets, earrings, etc."

16."I bought a Shake Weight. LOL."

17."The long sleeve shirt under the short sleeve shirt look."

18."Popping out the lenses on 3D glasses from the movie theater as nerd glasses, mustaches everywhere, the fake 'swag' era, and silly bands!"

19. "Posting albums with hundreds of photos on Facebook. Here's every millisecond of the past weekend, everyone! Enjoy!"

do gen z know we used to upload 90 photos to a facebook album after every single night out? they’d be so mortified for us. — 🌲dam 🇵🇸 (@adambyrne_) September 10, 2020

—u/little_canuck

Responses have been edited for length/clarity.