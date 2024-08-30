Millie Bobby Brown's girlish co-ord is utterly Sabrina Carpenter-coded

Millie Bobby Brown at the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2 held at the Paris Theater on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images) (Getty)

Luxury loungewear seems to be hot property amongst the stylish It-girls this season, with Molly-Mae donning a crisp white co-ord on Thursday in her first Instagram post since breaking up with her fiancé Tommy Fury.

Unofficially titled the queen of comfortable co-ords, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown just debuted a dreamy knitted lilac three-piece set, proving that this season really is all about looking cute, comfy and thoroughly cool-girl-coded.

In an Instagram post shared to her brand Florence by Mills page on Thursday, Millie can be seen sporting the brand's new 'Le Pointell' set in a dreamy purple shade called 'Millie Lavender' which is also the brand's core colourway.

In the series of stylised images, Millie can be seen candidly posing next to a lilac bed with Sabrina Carpenter's new Short n’ Sweet vinyl record playing in the background, unintentionally inspiring our own weekend plans.

If you’re in the know, then you’ll be familiar with Millie’s namesake fashion and beauty label Florence by Mills. Millie describes the fashion arm of the label as: "A fashion line all about feeling good, not fitting in. Each piece is cloud soft, moves with you, and is designed with earth in mind."

More often than not, the 20-year-old can be found sporting her luxurious loungewear, recently sporting a matching mini shorts and crop top combo from her newest buttery soft intimates range.

We've said it once and we'll say it again, if you’ve ever had the luxury of owning a set of stylish pyjamas then you’ll know that feeling put together even at home doing absolutely nothing is seriously unmatched, something Millie and her new husband Jake Bongiovi know all too well.

Millie’s uber-chic three-piece crochet-looking set is available to purchase via her website now - and it couldn’t have come at a better time considering that the cosy autumn months officially start tomorrow.