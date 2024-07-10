Mindy Kaling Shares One of the 'Lazy' Recipes She Makes Since Welcoming 'What Feels Like Millions of Children'

“Guys, I don’t have a lot of time," the star admitted in the relatable new cooking video

Mindy Kaling/Instagram Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is making the most of her time as a mom of three!

In a new Instagram video, the actress and comedian, 45, gave her followers a glimpse of what her kitchen looks like on days when she has little time to cook — days that have seemingly become more frequent since she welcomed her third child in late February.

“Guys, I don’t have a lot of time, and I have what seems like millions of children,” Kaling joked in the clip, shared on Tuesday, July 9.

The star — who is mom to Katherine, 6, and Spencer, 3, and 4-month-old Anne — went on to say that she is currently “trying to find” dishes that take 20 minutes or less to prepare, and shared a simple, one-pot recipe from Brita Cooks that she discovered in her search.

Kaling then showed herself preparing Brita’s “One Pot Creamy Tomato Orzo,” including chopping onions and garlic as well as boiling the rice-shaped pasta.

Showing off the finished product, the ever-relatable star said, “This is stunning! This orzo is so good. To quote Bethenny Frankel, it’s ‘davoon.’ ”

“You have to make it,” Kaling urged, but warned that it did take a bit longer than 20 minutes. “I boiled the hell out of that orzo but it was taking its own sweet a-- time,” she added. “But it’s so worth it and so good.”

Brita, the Austin-based chef whose recipe Kaling followed, gave the star her stamp of approval, commenting, “Looks better than mine 👀😍 thanks for making this!”

The full recipe can be found on Brita’s website.

Mindy Kaling Instagram Mindy Kaling's kids: Katherine, Anne and Spencer

Kaling first revealed that she welcomed her third child, a daughter named Anne, last month. In an Instagram post she shared on her birthday, June 24, the Mindy Project creator said that she “the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined.”

"When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,” she continued. “I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

Despite her consistent social media posts, Kaling generally keeps all three of her kids out of the spotlight because, as she told PEOPLE in 2021, “I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not."

But, in addition to career and lifestyle content — like relatable recipe videos — the actress does share photos of her kiddos without their faces occasionally.

"I'm like any parent where I'm proud of the things they do," she told PEOPLE. "I think they're so cute, and of course, I want other people to see it."



