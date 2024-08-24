Should You Use The Mini Shampoo Bottles In Your Hotel's Bathroom?

LumiNola via Getty Images

Whether you’re packing for a quick weekend getaway or an extended vacation, it can be a challenge to fit everything into your luggage. When you have to sit on your over-stuffed travel bag to get it zipped, it can be a relief to know that at least you didn’t have to pack shampoo, too — as long as you’re OK with using whatever is on offer as a room amenity. But it can be hard to know what exactly is in those bottles, and even more challenging to anticipate how your hair will react to a new product.

We talked to hairstylists to find out if they use hotel shampoo or bring their own. They offered thoughts about how to suss out the right stuff, what to do if you have an absolute hair emergency on your hands, and what brands they’re happy to see stocked in their hotel room.

Should you bother packing shampoo?

The stylists we spoke with have had their share of bad hair days brought on by poor-quality hotel shampoo. “The majority of hotel shampoos are super alkaline, harsh for the hair and full of sulfates, parabens and other ingredients that strip the hair of its natural oils,” said hair and makeup stylist Marz Collins. “Combine that with the frequently hard water from the shower, and your hair can end up looking dull, lifeless and full of static.”

A major concern is that some hotel room products don’t provide much information on the packaging. “It’s hard to trust hotel-branded amenities, as they are often topped up with bulk product, so you never really know what they contain,” explained hair expert and trend forecaster Tom Smith. But he pointed out that better products usually come with higher room rates.

“In higher-caliber hotels, it’s more likely the products are worth using,” he said. “In many boutique hotels, the products used in the rooms are often available for sale in the lobby, so that’s a good sign.”

Product safety also plays a role for some stylists. “I avoid anything that’s not packaged properly,” Collins said. “If it looks open, I don’t trust it. If the dispensers for shampoo and conditioner are wall-mounted, I’ll never use them.”

Sometimes you just need the space in your bag.

For others, it all comes down to convenience. “I took over 60 flights for work last year, and as someone who has short, mostly uncolored hair, I’ll often use the shampoo amenities in the hotel,” Smith said. “As a traveling hairstylist, I have a lot to pack and want to save space where I can. I’m willing to compromise, although I’m often disappointed by the quality, and I consistently regret not bringing my own preferred products.”

Others agree with the idea of compromising on quality in exchange for more packing space.

“Personally, I find it more convenient to use the provided shampoo to save space in my luggage,” stylist Marcia Hamilton said. “Because of my short hair, it typically works in my favor.”

Another reason to roll the dice and leave your regular shampoo at home comes from Collins, who noted, “Shampoo containers are hard to travel with, because there’s the chance they might not just take up space in your bag, but explode everywhere.”

If your hair needs special treatment, you might want to bring your own.

“Hotel shampoos and conditioners are often provided as convenient amenities, but in most cases, they won’t meet individual hair care needs,” said Rhysa Phommachanh, a beauty and skin care expert. “These products are usually formulated to be cost-effective and suitable for a wide range of hair types, which can mean they are not specialized for specific hair concerns like color treatment, moisture or volume.”

But a smart stylist always has ways to work around these issues. “If you have highlighted, bleached or heavily colored hair, it may be better to simply skip wash day and go for an updo-type style,” Smith suggested.

If you’re truly committed to treating your tresses well, you might follow the approach of stylist Akihisa Yamaguchi, who doesn’t stop at bringing just one bottle when on the road.

“I pack a few different kinds of shampoo and hair care, because when you travel often, the humidity, water and sun can be very different from what you normally experience,” Yamaguchi noted. “Even when you use your normal products, your hair often reacts very differently, especially when you have processed or textured hair.”

Yamaguchi said you might want to include some “emergency” items too: “I even strongly suggest bringing special hair care, such as deep conditioner, when you travel.”

If in doubt, try this trick before lathering up your whole head: “Sometimes I’ll do a little test of the shampoo,” said stylist Netty Jordan. “I’ll use it to wash my hands and see how they feel once they’re dry. Does my skin itch? Do my hands feel like they need lotion? That’s usually an indicator that the shampoo is going to dry out or not be the best for my hair.”

No label? Not a good sign. HowardOates via Getty Images

Still unsure? Read the bottle for clues.

Hair care expert Rossano Ferrettisaid, “First things first, check the ingredients. Stick to labels that mention things like volumizing, strengthening, hydrating or balancing. Ideally you want a shampoo that uses high-quality, naturally derived ingredients, such as avocado, ginseng or macadamia oil. A good shampoo should also have a pH level that’s close to your hair, around pH 4.5 to 5.5.”

Other key words to look for: “When the product’s label only says ‘shampoo’ or ‘conditioner,’ with no other branding information, it’s definitely a red flag,” Yamaguchi said. “If there’s no information on the label, it can be the quality of dish soap, so I’d prefer to just wash my hair with hot water only. And I would never touch anything labeled as 2-in-1 ‘shampoo/conditioner.’”

If you want to do a little super-shampoo-sleuthing, there are other suggestions for learning more. “This is the age of smartphones and Google, so if you truly needed to wash with a hotel bottle of shampoo and you can at least see the name of the brand, you can always research the ingredient list,” said stylist Michelle Cleveland.

Hamilton said there’s nothing stopping you from going full Nancy Drew to find out more: “You can call or email the hotel in advance and ask about the brand or type of shampoo they provide. Or look up the hotel online and see if there are any reviews that mention the quality of the shampoo.”

Here are the in-room brands stylists will actually use.

“I’ve tried Balmain hair care products at hotels I’ve stayed at, and they were amazing,” Yamaguchi said. The line is included in amenities at international luxury properties, including the Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris.

“The W Hotel carries MOMO by Davines, and those products are sulfate-free, lightweight and gently-cleansing,” Collins said. “They’re packed with nutrients and leave hair feeling soft and looking shiny.”

“Edition hotels carry Le Labo, which I love,” Collins continued. “The smell is simply intoxicating. It’s gentle on the hair, so it feels clean, but doesn’t feel like you’ve stripped every last ounce of natural oil. Instead, hair feels moisturized, and mine in particular feels bouncy.” When on a trip to Iceland, she tried the product in her hotel room, then bought the Le Labo shampoo and conditioner from the gift shop. “I loved it and wanted it for the remainder of my trip,” she said.

Jordan is another fan of the brand. “If a hotel has Le Labo, I’ll instantly call the concierge and request extra bottles,” she said. She makes a similar call if a hotel carries C.O. Bigelow products. Besides requesting more bottles of shampoo and conditioner from them, she also asks for a couple of the brand’s toothbrushes. “They’re a staple in my kit for hair touch-ups,” she explained.

Collins is also fond of Bvlgari White Tea Au Té Blanc, which is available at Bvlgari Luxury Hotels & Resorts and other upscale properties, such as the Four Seasons in New York City. “If I’m being honest, it’s mostly because of the scent,” she said. “Plus, it comes in smaller bottles you can take with you.”

Whatever you do, don’t overthink it.

You might want to ask your stylist for advice before your next trip. Cleveland said she tells her clients to do their best to avoid hotel shampoo. “But being on vacation is a time to cut loose and relax, so if someone finds themself in a situation where they simply cannot stretch a blowout another day and have to wash their hair, do what you have to,” she added.

Finally, you can use the situation to cultivate a little Zen and not sweat the small stuff. “Sure, you may or may not have a bad hair day,” Collins said. “If you really care about your hair, next time you won’t forget your products, or you’ll make time to buy them wherever your travels take you.”

“Using a hotel shampoo is not the end of the world, and one wash won’t destroy your hair, so don’t overthink it,” Cleveland added. “Use common sense and be conscious of protecting your hair as best you can with what you have at your disposal.”

Planning on traveling? Try these reader-beloved products to make your trip more comfortable.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

