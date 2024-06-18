Minister accuses Conservatives of trying to sabotage federal dental program

OTTAWA — Health Minister Mark Holland is accusing the Conservatives of sabotaging the government's dental care program by calling up dental associations and bullying them.

The Conservatives are calling Holland's accusations "unhinged."

The Liberals started covering dental care services for seniors last month and have been making tweaks to the program over the last few weeks to get more dentists on board.

The Canadian Dental Association has raised concerns, saying patients don't know they will have to pay out of pocket for some services that aren't fully covered by the government program.

Holland says he thinks dental associations are not on board because they are dealing with "rabid Conservatives" who see the program as a political threat.

The Canadian Dental Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press