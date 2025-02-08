Minnie Driver, 55, uses this 'deeply hydrating' cream — and it's down to $8

The actress has used the 'remarkably effective' formula since childhood — over 26,000 Amazon reviewers are hooked too.

We love Hollywood: It cranks out TV shows and movies to keep us entertained all year long. But if there's one thing it doesn't give us enough of, it's a humble movie star — a star like Minnie Driver. What we appreciate even more is when that humble star shares her affordable go-to beauty products, like Minnie's fave dream cream for treating dry, winter-wrecked skin: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy. Just in time for cold weather, it's on sale — only $8! — at Amazon.

Dealing with winter weather means the heat is cranked all the way up and our parched skin is suffering for it. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy is an intense moisturizer ideal for this time of year. While it goes on sale occasionally, this is the lowest price we've seen for it since 2024 and we don't expect the price to drop any further for a while.

Minnie just celebrated 55 trips around the sun this year and, with parts that include an overachieving college student and an aggressive yet hilarious agent, her career has matured as well as she has. But one thing that's remained constant is her skin cream from Palmer's. She revealed her nighttime beauty routine to Harper's Bazaar, and while she does also use products including Augustinus Bader's Rich Cream (she says it's "completely, utterly amazing"), it can be pretty pricey. Not so with the $8 Palmer's that she's been using for decades.

"A product that I love that I highly recommend that I've used since I was a kid is Palmer's Cocoa Butter," the Speechless star said. "I use it on my elbows, my heels, my feet, my knees. It's incredible for sunburn. God forbid, you get a sunburn. And it's just deeply, deeply hydrating. It's super inexpensive and remarkably effective."

This lotion is solid but heats up with your body temperature and melts as you rub it into your skin. It takes on a creamy texture to soften, smooth and soothe dry, cracked skin or give it a glow when you're ready to put it on display. Not only is it made with cocoa butter for dreamy, hydrated skin, but it's also infused with vitamin E which reduces the appearance of scars and stretch marks.

Driver says this cream is 'deeply, deeply hydrating.' (Getty/Amazon)

Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers share Minnie Driver's love for this cream.

"It smells wonderful," shared a happy shopper. "It spreads like ... butter. I tested it on the driest area on my body (heels). It works so well that I can feel my feet tingling. The same effect happens when using the oil from the same manufacturer. I find the butter a less messy solution with the same or less value."

"My face is extremely dry and this is the first moisturizer I've ever used that worked!" another five-star fan shared. "I don't have to use it three or four times a day, one time is good that it lasts me till the next morning."

"Wonderful!" gushed a third rave reviewer. "I was having really dry hands that were getting painful hangnails due to overwashing, and after just putting it on once, the discomfort from the dryness and pain from the sores faded to basically nothing!"

While Amazon customers generally love the cream as much as Minnie, one customer did note one important thing in their five-star review. "I always love the scent of Palmer's Cocoa butter. It has your skin feeling soft and smooth," they explained. "The only downside is you have to spread it roughly because it's thick."

This shopper also added one criticism to their otherwise glowing review: "It is a bit waxy, just as a heads-up, but other than that, I can’t see any other negatives."

