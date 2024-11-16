Miss Universe Canada says she 'won't be the last' Indigenous contestant ahead of pageant: 'We deserve to be in these spaces'

Ashley Callingbull, the first Indigenous woman to represent Canada at the international competition, shared an inspiring message Saturday.

Miss Universe Canada Ashley Callingbull wore a glittering ball gown featuring lights for her national costume during the pageant's preliminaries on Nov. 14 in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Miss Universe Canada is reflecting on her journey to the world's largest pageant stage, offering an inspiring message to young women. Ahead of the 73rd annual competition set to be held in Mexico City on Saturday night, 35-year-old contestant Ashley Callingbull opened up about representing Indigenous peoples and hoping to inspire others.

"A dream that I had from a young age is closer to being fulfilled," she began in a post shared to Instagram on Saturday afternoon. "Whatever happens tonight I'm so honoured and proud to represent my home, the Enoch Cree Nation, all Indigenous peoples and my country on the largest pageant stage in the world."

Callingbull's post included several snapshots of various photos taken when she was a child, starting off with a photo where she posed with her mother and wore a tiara as well as a beauty pageant sash with traditional attire. The other pictures in her post included more recent photos, as well as a snapshot of the national costume she wore during the preliminaries on Nov. 14.

"I hope this inspires many other young women around the world that it doesn't matter where we come from because all our lives are valuable and we deserve to be respected, seen and heard for the way creator made us," she continued writing in her post.

The model, actress and activist then noted that while she might be the "first Indigenous First Nations woman" to take the Miss Universe pageant stage, it's most important knowing she won't be the last.

"We deserve to be in these spaces and be represented properly and I'm so thankful I'm making my mark for all of us because this is so much bigger than me," she shared. "One last thing… Mom, thank you for being there for me every step of the way and always believing in my dreams."

In the comments section of the post, people spread their love for the Miss Universe Canada contestant. Many fans also wished Callingbull luck in the competition, which starts at 9 p.m. EST at Arena CDMX in the Mexican capital.

"We are with you," Miss Universe Canada 2023 finalist Dominique Doucette wrote, along with three red heart emojis.

"Beautiful inside and out. Rooting for you," one person shared.

"Kicked that door open for all," another raved.

"Sending lots of positive energy," a fan added.

Callingbull's dress represented the "galaxies of the universe" and "how our matriarchs light the way for others." (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Speaking to Yahoo Canada earlier this year following her Miss Universe Canada win, Callingbull opened up about being the first Indigenous representative to represent Canada at the international pageant.

"It took so long just to have an Indigenous representative from Canada represent Canada. The First Peoples of this country have never represented Canada at a Miss Universe pageant before," she noted. "I know there's a lot of pressure and responsibility that comes with that but I'm so honoured and so proud."

