Missed Boxing Week? 19 epic Lululemon New Year scores, starting from just $14
Finish 2024 off with a stylish new bag, sweater or hat at the best prices we've seen this year.
Did you miss Boxing Day? If you did, don't worry — there are still tons of deals and savings out there. While Lululemon's Boxing Day event is over — the brand just dropped their New Year scores — and they're just as good.
Right now, you can shop purses, accessories, sweaters and more starting at just $14 to ring in 2025. We rounded up 19 finds you won't want to miss, including shopper-favourites like the Everywhere Belt Bag. The only catch? These items are selling out quickly, so if you have your eye on something, grab it before it's too late.
Quick shop: Best Lululemon New Year scores
True Identity Card Case$19$28Save $9
Quilted Grid Tote Bag Mini 5L Plush Fleece$89$138Save $49
Dual Pouch Wristlet Wordmark$29$59Save $30
Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark$24$48Save $24
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie$89$119Save $30
Feel like browsing instead? Shop the best finds by category below.
This fluffy bag is about to become your new favourite. It has a super-soft exterior, zippered pockets and can be carried by the handles or worn crossbody.
For the days when you just need the basics, reach for this card case that has two slots and a zip compartment for cash or coins.
Add some coziness to your 2025 wardrobe with this fleecy, half-zip hoodie.
This fuzzy baseball cap is a fun update to a classic style with it's heavyweight fleece fabric for snuggly warmth.
Keep your noggin warm with this thermoregulating beanie that adds a very stylish pop of colour to bleak winter days.
Keep your need-to-have essentials on hand with this eye-catching card pouch. It can clip onto your keychain, belt loop, or bag to keep your cards and cash handy.
Add a fun pop of colour to your wardrobe with this red bag. It's super cute, and purchases also support Canadian athletes — now that's a win-win!
The Everywhere Belt Bag is a classic for a reason — it adds a stylish pop of colour to any outfit and lets you stay hands-free while you're out and about.
Zip, clip, and go! This handy card pouch has interior slots to organize your cards and a zippered main compartment.
If you need something a little roomier, consider this easy-to-carry cross-body bag as your go-to. According to reviewers, it's the "perfect mix of practicality and style."
If you love it in pictures, Lululemon reviewers swear this one-litre Everywhere Belt Bag is "even prettier in person."
The wristlet has two zippered pouches to keep your belongings safe — and they're both detachable, so you can customize the look or use one as a standalone wallet. It's perfect for those days when you just need your credit card, lip chap and mints and don't want the hassle of carrying around your full purse.
If you love Lululemon's Wunder Puff collection, you might love its one-litre Wunder Puff Everywhere Belt Bag. According to one shopper, the water-resistant bag is a "must-have" for any collection.
This soft, plushy bag has enough space for your phone, keys, cards and a few others bits. Shoppers say it "looks great but feels even better" and that it's "nifty and practical."
This clear backpack is a handy choice for concerts and festivals. Reviewers say it's "cute, stylish and full of space."
This Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch 2L is a popular pick on Lululemon. It has a ton of spots for storage and has been dubbed the "perfect go-to bag" by shoppers.
Shoppers can't get enough of Lululemon's three-litre Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag. The cute and versatile bag comes with a fixed shoulder strap and an adjustable crossbody strap, so you have two ways to wear it.
The Everywhere Backpack is a fan-favourite for a reason. It has an internal sleeve for a laptop, a side pocket for a water bottle and is made of water-repellent fabric to keep all your items safe.
This unique tote can be worn crossbody style for versatility. It's crafted from water-repellent fabric and has interior and exterior pockets to store your valuables.
