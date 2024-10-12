Missed Prime Day? 60+ best deals on Amazon Canada this Thanksgiving long weekend — save up to 80% on Apple, Yeti, Ninja and more
Shop the 60+ best deals on tech, home & kitchen essentials and more.
October Prime Day 2024 has wrapped up, but Amazon Canada shoppers still have one last chance to save on tech, home & kitchen essentials and holiday must-haves during the retailer's extended Prime Big Deal Days sale. This Thanksgiving long weekend, Canadian shoppers can score dozens of Prime Day-worthy deals on products like coffee machines, smart watches and early Christmas stocking stuffers.
To help save you time (and money!), we've handpicked the best extended Amazon Prime Day deals in Canada and listed them for you by savings and category. We predict many of these deals will sell out, so if you want to stock up on any gift ideas before the holidays, now is the time to do so.
Best extended Prime Day deals by category:
Most buzz-worthy deals
YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler$34$48Save $14
Apple Watch Series 9$429$589Save $160
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker$235$300Save $65
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum$23$34Save $11
Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum$136$290Save $154
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine$119$229Save $110
Philips Sonicare Protectiveclean 6100 Electric Toothbrush$105$160Save $55
Best tech deals
Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 9 | Shop for $429
$589
HD smart display: Echo Show 8 | Shop for $75
$170
Antivirus software: Norton 360 Antivirus software | Shop for $15
$75
Fitbit: Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker | Shop for $160
$220
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)$75$170Save $95
Over-ear headphones: soundcore by Anker Q20i Noise Cancelling Headphones | Shop for $50
$100
Bluetooth speaker: JBL Clip 5 | Shop for $70
$100
Earbuds: soundcore P40i by Anker Noise Cancelling Earbuds | Shop for $60
$90
soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones$50$100Save $50
Streaming stick: Roku Streaming Stick 4K | Shop for $50
$70
Bluetooth tracker: Tile Starter Pack | Shop for $60
$75
Instant camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera | Shop for $90
$100
Tile Starter Pack (2-Pack)$60$75Save $15
GoPro: GoPro HERO11 | Shop for $330
$400
TV: Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV | Shop for $290
$340
Smart light bulb: Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with Lloyd's Smart Bulb | Shop for $80
$186
Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV$290$340Save $50
Handheld gamer: ASUS ROG Ally 7" 120Hz Gaming Handheld | Shop for $684
$887
Gaming monitor: Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor | Shop for $1,098
$1,700
Mini printer: Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer | Shop for $110
$130
Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer$110$130Save $20
Best kitchen deals
YETI: YETI Rambler 30 oz | Shop for $34
$48
Tumbler: Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler | Shop for $33
$47
Ninja CREAMi: 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker | Shop for $235
$300
Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler$33$47Save $14
Keurig: Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker | Shop for $60
$94
Nespresso: Nespresso Vertuo Next | Shop for $119
$229
Meat thermometer: MEATER Pro: Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer | Shop for $144
$180
MEATER Pro/2 Plus: Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer$144$180Save $36
Blender: Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender | Shop for $380
$500
Espresso machine: De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine | Shop for $130
$200
Pressure cooker: COSORI Electric 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker | Shop for $112
$125
COSORI 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker$112$125Save $13
Salad spinner: Cuisinart Salad Spinner | Shop for $17
$20
Pasta maker: Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker | Shop for $130
$280
Food processor: Ninja Professional XL Food Processor | Shop for $160
$190
Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker$130$280Save $150
Best home & outdoor deals
Robot vacuum: Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum | Shop for $136
$290
Scented candle: Yankee Candle Scented Candle, Spiced Pumpkin | Shop for $25
$35
Power tools: DEWALT 20V MAX XR Hammer, Drill and Impact Drive Combo Kit | Shop for $316
$449
Air purifier: BLUEAIR Air Purifier for Large Rooms | Shop for $266
$490
Yankee Candle Scented Candle Spiced Pumpkin$25$35Save $10
Solar Generator: Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 2X SolarSaga | Shop for $1,099
$1,899
Home security camera: eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit | Shop for $180
$300
Compost bags: Glad 100% Compostable Bags | Shop for $10
$12
Glad 100% Compostable Bags$10$12Save $2
Smart security lock: eufy Security Smart Lock C220 | Shop for $130
$200
Wet-dry vacuum cleaner: dreame H12 Pro | Shop for $390
$700
Batteries: Duracell AAA batteries | Shop for $19
$24
Printer: Epson EcoTank ET-2800 Wireless Color All-in-One Printer | Shop for $230
$330
Duracell AAA Batteries$19$24Save $5
Radon monitor: Airthings View Radon 2989 | Shop for $187
$250
Dog camera: Furbo 360° Dog Camera | Shop for $169
$264
Fabric shaver: Philips Fabric Shaver | Shop for $18
$20
Furbo 360° Dog Camera: Home Security Camera$169$264Save $95
Solar panel: Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel | Shop for $259
$390
Cooler: YETI Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler | Shop for $280
$400
Leaf blower: BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower | Shop for $50
$64
BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower$50$64Save $14
Best beauty & personal care deals
Sunscreen: Burt's Bees Sensitive Solutions SPF 30 | Shop for $22
$30
Laser hair removal: Ulike Laser Hair Removal | Shop for $384
$549
Collagen powder: Sports Research Collagen Powder Supplement | Shop for $31
$53
Sports Research Collagen Powder Supplement$31$53Save $22
DNA kit: 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle | Shop for $149
$269
Rosemary oil: Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil | Shop for $14
$20
Vitamin C serum: All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | Shop for $23
$35
Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil$14$20Save $6
Groomer: MANSCAPED The Lawn Mower 5.0 ULTRA Groin & Body Hair Trimmer | Shop for $105
$150
Lip balm: Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm | Shop for $9
$12
Electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare Protectiveclean 6100 Electric Toothbrush | Shop for $105
$160
Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm$9$12Save $3
Lip stain: Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Masque | Shop for $24
$29
Hot air brush: The Knot Dr. Detangling Hot Air Brush | Shop for $30
$41
Tylenol: Tylenol Extra Strength | Shop for $18
$21
Tylenol Extra Strength For Pain and Anches Relief$18$21Save $3
Magnesium: Jamieson Magnesium Gummies | Shop for $9
$12
Curl cream: Cake Beauty Curl Friend Defining Curl Cream | Shop for $9
$13
Body wash: Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Wash | Shop for $9
$12
Electric shaver: Philips Electric Shaver Series 3300 | Shop for $70
$90
Philips Electric Shaver Series 3300$70$90Save $20
Meet the expert
Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from air fryers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Amazon Prime Day since 2020, so she knows which Prime Day deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.