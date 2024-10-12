Missed Prime Day? 60+ best deals on Amazon Canada this Thanksgiving long weekend — save up to 80% on Apple, Yeti, Ninja and more

October Prime Day 2024 has wrapped up, but Amazon Canada shoppers still have one last chance to save on tech, home & kitchen essentials and holiday must-haves during the retailer's extended Prime Big Deal Days sale. This Thanksgiving long weekend, Canadian shoppers can score dozens of Prime Day-worthy deals on products like coffee machines, smart watches and early Christmas stocking stuffers.

To help save you time (and money!), we've handpicked the best extended Amazon Prime Day deals in Canada and listed them for you by savings and category. We predict many of these deals will sell out, so if you want to stock up on any gift ideas before the holidays, now is the time to do so.

Best extended Prime Day deals by category:

Most buzz-worthy deals

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler $34 $48 Save $14 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 $429 $589 Save $160 See at Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker $235 $300 Save $65 See at Amazon

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $23 $34 Save $11 See at Amazon

Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum $136 $290 Save $154 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine $119 $229 Save $110 See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare Protectiveclean 6100 Electric Toothbrush $105 $160 Save $55 See at Amazon

Best tech deals

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $75 $170 Save $95 See at Amazon

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Tile Starter Pack (2-Pack) $60 $75 Save $15 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV $290 $340 Save $50 See at Amazon

Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer $110 $130 Save $20 See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler $33 $47 Save $14 See at Amazon

MEATER Pro/2 Plus: Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer $144 $180 Save $36 See at Amazon

COSORI 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker $112 $125 Save $13 See at Amazon

Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker $130 $280 Save $150 See at Amazon

Best home & outdoor deals

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Spiced Pumpkin $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

Glad 100% Compostable Bags $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

Duracell AAA Batteries $19 $24 Save $5 See at Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera: Home Security Camera $169 $264 Save $95 See at Amazon

BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower $50 $64 Save $14 See at Amazon

Best beauty & personal care deals

Sports Research Collagen Powder Supplement $31 $53 Save $22 See at Amazon

Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Tylenol Extra Strength For Pain and Anches Relief $18 $21 Save $3 See at Amazon

Philips Electric Shaver Series 3300 $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Meet the expert

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from air fryers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Amazon Prime Day since 2020, so she knows which Prime Day deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.