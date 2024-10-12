Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Missed Prime Day? 60+ best deals on Amazon Canada this Thanksgiving long weekend — save up to 80% on Apple, Yeti, Ninja and more

Shop the 60+ best deals on tech, home & kitchen essentials and more.

Extended Fall Prime Day 2024: Shop Amazon Canada's best Thanksgiving long weekend deals (Photos via Amazon).

October Prime Day 2024 has wrapped up, but Amazon Canada shoppers still have one last chance to save on tech, home & kitchen essentials and holiday must-haves during the retailer's extended Prime Big Deal Days sale. This Thanksgiving long weekend, Canadian shoppers can score dozens of Prime Day-worthy deals on products like coffee machines, smart watches and early Christmas stocking stuffers.

To help save you time (and money!), we've handpicked the best extended Amazon Prime Day deals in Canada and listed them for you by savings and category. We predict many of these deals will sell out, so if you want to stock up on any gift ideas before the holidays, now is the time to do so.

  • Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

    $235$300
    Save $65
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $119$229
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Sonicare Protectiveclean 6100 Electric Toothbrush

    $105$160
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV

    $290$340
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • MEATER Pro/2 Plus: Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer

    $144$180
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker

    $130$280
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

Best home & outdoor deals

  • Yankee Candle Scented Candle Spiced Pumpkin

    $25$35
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Furbo 360° Dog Camera: Home Security Camera

    $169$264
    Save $95
    See at Amazon

  • BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower

    $50$64
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

Best beauty & personal care deals

  • Sports Research Collagen Powder Supplement

    $31$53
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Tylenol Extra Strength For Pain and Anches Relief

    $18$21
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from air fryers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Amazon Prime Day since 2020, so she knows which Prime Day deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

