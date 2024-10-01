This Missouri Music Town Is Hiding an Irresistible Dessert Scene

From 14-scoop sundaes to gooey butter cakes, Branson’s decadent desserts steal the show.

Courtesy of Wendy Pramik

Branson, Missouri, has long been known for its live entertainment, from worldwide legends like Glen Campbell to local heroes like the Haygoods. But for those dining before a show, the town’s dessert scene deserves the spotlight.

On a recent visit, I discovered a bevy of must-try desserts and other delectable delights. While I took in the community’s local pride at a high school pep rally on Branson Landing, friendly locals kept recommending their favorite treats, including the famous blackberry cobbler at Farmhouse Restaurant and the Pumpkin Pie Concrete at Andy’s Frozen Custard – both of which are still on my bucket list.

Related: 6 Standout Stops on Columbus, Ohio's New Buckeye Treat Trail

I traveled to Branson from Columbus, Ohio, with my friend Jamie, who described the city as feeling like a cruise ship on land – minus the ocean. But beyond the tourist draws, I found this community nestled in the panoramic Ozark Mountains to be deeply rooted in faith, patriotism, and family values – it holds one of the largest veteran celebrations in the nation each November.

It was no surprise, then, that the desserts I encountered blended sweetness with authenticity. The following eight tested items stood out, earning a round of applause in their own right.

The Avalanche at Mel's Hard Luck Diner

Courtesy of Wendy Pramik

At Mel’s, where servers double as professional singers, the desserts are as entertaining as the performances. The star of the menu at this 1950s-themed restaurant is the Avalanche, a $50 sundae with 14 scoops of ice cream served in a 9- x 13-inch pan. “One of our scoops is about the size of a baseball,” says server and singer Alizah Miller. It offers vanilla and other classic flavors, and rotating options such as peanut butter pretzel. Then come the toppings, including hot fudge, caramel, marshmallow, brownies, and bananas, making it a spectacle as large as it is delicious.

Banana Split at Mr. B's Ice Cream Parlor

Courtesy of Wendy Pramik

The banana split is a crowd-pleaser at this downtown Branson shop, evoking childhood memories for visitors such as longtime friends Rickie Sierra and Connie Guerrero from Illinois. “We love to split a banana split,” Sierra said as she dug into the frosty banana bliss. Known as Branson’s “oldest ice cream shoppe,” Mr. B’s serves this nostalgic treat featuring strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream in a vintage setting with antiques and checkered-tiled floors. It’s a highlight of the Branson Frozen Treat Trail, where visitors can earn prizes while sampling icy desserts throughout the city.

Cinnamon Bread at Clara Belle's Cinnamon Bread

Courtesy of Wendy Pramik

At Silver Dollar City, an 1880s-themed amusement park built on the site of Marvel Cave just west of Branson, Clara Belle’s has become an iconic indulgence. Its freshly baked loaves are drenched in butter, dusted with cinnamon, and finished with sweet vanilla glaze, filling the nearby midway with intoxicating aromas. Available in classic cinnamon and flavors like apple pie and peach cobbler, the cinnamon bread is a favorite for visitors to savor throughout the day. “It’s like the best parts of a cinnamon roll — moist and gooey,” employee Anna Nicholson said as she drizzled white icing atop mine. Clara Belle’s sells tens of thousands of loaves annually, attesting to their glutinous goodness.

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake on Showboat Branson Belle

Courtesy of Wendy Pramik

Also made from scratch by the bakers at Silver Dollar City, the Ooey Gooey Butter Cake is a Missouri tradition served as dessert during the three-course meal aboard the Branson Belle. Topped with fruit sauce, whipped cream, and a dusting of powdered sugar, it capped off my meal and energized me as I watched a live performance by sparkly singers and dancers. I learned they were freshly off a cruise ship, delivering a medley of movie hits with rapid costume changes. Modeled after 19th-century paddle boats, the 700-seat showboat has cruised Table Rock Lake since 1994, offering passengers views of the surrounding Ozark Mountains and a taste of Missouri.

Campfire Cookie at Sugar Leaf Bakery

Courtesy of Wendy Pramik

At this Branson eatery, the Campfire Cookie blends nostalgia with homemade craftsmanship. The chocolate chip cookie is topped with a Hershey’s bar and a housemade, perfectly toasted marshmallow. “We lightly warm it up so it’s nice and soft when you get it,” says manager Dalton Groff. Located in the Grand Village shopping area, Sugar Leaf Bakery is a family-owned business founded by Todd and Lori Jansen. Now run by their son, Wade, and daughter, Amanda Stout, it prides itself on making everything from scratch — right down to the marshmallow. It’s a luscious tribute to campfire memories in every bite.

Fruitcake at College of the Ozarks

Courtesy of Wendy Pramik

The College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, just south of Branson, has been baking its renowned two-pound fruitcakes since the 1930s. Made year-round by students, these tasty pastries are sold at the Keeter Center and available online. They’re packed with raisins, pineapple, cherries, pecans, and English walnuts, a holiday tradition that can be enjoyed anytime. “The fruitcake is a staple part of our student industry,” says Valorie Coleman, director of communications at the college, known as “Hard Work U,” where students learn trades and work on campus instead of paying tuition. The recipe traces back to a professor whose baking helped fund the college’s first electric stove — a legacy that continues today.

Glazed almonds at Sight & Sound Theatres

Courtesy of Wendy Pramik

The glazed almonds at this Branson venue are a true sensory experience. As the scent of roasting almonds fills the cavernous space, you might be tempted to rename it “Sight, Sound, and Smell Theatres.”

“We want to capture them by their smell,” says retail supervisor Johnny Fernandez. The almonds, served in paper cones, are a hit with patrons — about 1,500 cones are sold each Saturday. Roasted at 450°F, the almonds are glazed with a simple yet irresistible blend of sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Sight & Sound Theatres specialize in the retelling of Bible stories, featuring elaborate stages and live animals. I enjoyed the almonds while watching the captivating show, Queen Esther.

Nostalgic candies at Dick's 5 & 10

Courtesy of Wendy Pramik

As my last stop for souvenirs before heading home to Columbus, Dick’s 5 & 10 in downtown Branson was the perfect grand finale. This lively 10,000-square-foot variety store, founded in 1961, offers a delightful mix of nostalgia and novelty. From Zagnut bars to candy cigarettes and Sugar Daddies, the selection is a sweet trip down memory lane. “We’ve got every kind of nostalgic candy you can think of,” says founder Dick Hartley’s son Steve, who travels the United States searching for goods to curate his store’s collection. Indeed, the first bite of a Mallo Cup reminded me of my childhood, back home in Ohio.



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.