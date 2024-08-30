Molly-Mae Hague provides update on future in first video since Tommy Fury split

Molly Mae-Hague updated fans on her future in her first YouTube video since splitting up with Tommy Fury.

The Love Island stars, both 25, announced their breakup after five years together on 14 August.

They became engaged in August 2023 after welcoming their daughter Bambi.

Hague wrote in a statement that she “never in a million years” thought she would announce the breakup.

In her first vlog since the announcement, Hague admitted she doesn’t feel comfortable talking about the split.

“This is real life, it’s not drama,” she added.