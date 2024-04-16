Mom and Dad Try to Teach Their Infant Son How to Jump — and His Adorable Attempts Go Viral (Exclusive)

The sweet family moment led to a lot of laughs and warmed hearts across TikTok

@boydandgiselle/TikTok Boyd and son Luca jumping

Two parents underestimated just how much work was going to go into a milestone moment.

Boyd and Giselle shared a video on TikTok showing them at home with their infant son Luca. The couple, excited that their little boy had mastered walking and spinning, decided to give jumping a try.

"We didn't realize how hard it would be to teach our son how to jump," they captioned the hilarious video, which begins with them saying "jump!" to Luca, who bends hard at the knees and then plops to the ground.

Laughing, he gets back up and tries again with Mom encouraging him. Luca stoops down again but pops back up into the standing position without ever leaving the ground.

The toddler continues to laugh through more failed attempts as his parents dissolve into laughter around him.

Luca had a blast following along with his dad's movements, from tapping each foot to the ground to spinning in circles. The jumps were the only thing he couldn't quite imitate.

"Stopp he really thinks he’s jumping 😭," they captioned the humorous clip, which has since amassed nearly 1 million views.

“Being able to share these kinds of magic moments together as a family means everything to us. We love to see everyone laugh, relate, and enjoy the journey of parenthood with us," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.



@boydandgiselle/TikTok Luca and Boyd try jumping

"A simple video of our toddler learning how to jump is a glimpse into our everyday lives as parents, so it surprised us to see how viral this video went when it’s something so normal to us," they continue.

"Our son Luca is learning so many new things every day, and we’re very grateful to be able to share the fun aspects of becoming mom and dad with our community."

Commenters applauded Luca's spirited attempts at jumping. "He jumps emotionally 😂😂😂," one person wrote.

"His brain is totally connecting. His thighs got the idea but his little calves and ankles just can’t yet. So cute🥰," another said.



